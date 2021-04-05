ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Local school officials were still scrambling Monday to learn more about Gov. Chris Sununu's order that all schools in the state must reopen fully five days a week by April 19.
Both Berlin and Gorham schools operate in a hybrid mode, with a majority of students in-school and some in remote learning.
All were caught off guard by Sununu’s announcement Thursday afternoon. At the Berlin school board meeting Thursday night, Superintendent of Schools Julie King told the board she had heard the order just two hours earlier on television and had immediately emailed N.H. Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut to get more information.
“I need lots of answers,” she told the board.
School Board Chair Ann Nolin noted that two weeks was not a lot of time for the school to meet the new mandate and board member Jeanne Charest wondered what would happen if the district could not meet the April 19 date.
Reached Monday, King said she is still in the process of trying to gather information about what the new order entails.
About 30 percent of Berlin students are remote learners and the governor’s order indicates parents can continue to have their children learn at home if they desire.
But in-school students in grades 4-12 attend classes three days a week and work independently the other two days.
Students in grades one through three are in school five days a week.
King said the district does not have sufficient teachers to have all students in class five days a week and continue with remote learning.
At the same time, there is not sufficient space in the buildings to educate all students and maintain COVID-19 spacing.
King said the board and administrators had discussed fully reopening this school year and decided against it.
“We were not planning to go back,” she noted.
SAU 3 Superintendent David Backler said his office is also still interpreting the governor’s order.
He said the Gorham schools already had a “good and well thought-out plan” to return to a five-day school week on Monday, May 10.
He said he would prefer to stick with that plan, noting that the last week of April is vacation week so it is only two weeks later than the governor has ordered.
Backler said he is hoping there may be the possibility of a waiver.
“It’s an awful lot we are asking our teachers to do,” he said.
