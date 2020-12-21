GORHAM — Three North Country businessmen donated money to allow the N.H. Food Bank provide 700 free turkeys last Thursday when the organization had another of its mobile food pantries here.
Steve Capone from Capone Iron Corporation, Steve Binette from Ray’s Electric and Bob Chapman of Chapman Scrap Metal & Demolition each donated $2,000 for a total of $6,000, so turkeys could be added to the food drive last Thursday, just ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The Food Bank has held three mobile food pantries in Gorham this month as it works to help those struggling because of COVID-19 and its impact on the local economy.
Originally the three local businessmen planned to buy turkeys for the Thanksgiving Holiday. But they changed their minds after speaking with Christy Langlois, food systems coordinator for N.H. Food Bank. She told them the food bank could get all the turkeys she needed for Thanksgiving. When she said the Food Bank would not be giving out turkeys for Christmas, the three decided to hold off until Christmas for their donation. Because of the businessmen’s donation, only the Berlin/Gorham area mobile food pantry had free turkeys.
“We wanted to give back to the community. There are so many people in need right now,” said Chapman.
The mobile food pantry was held at Bob Chapman’s property located at 459 Main St. in Gorham.
Other local businesses such as Mr. Pizza and Dunkin’ donated pizza and coffee to feed the volunteers.
Langlois and Bob Chapman were on hand to pass out the turkeys as were many volunteers, including some from Chapman Scrap Metal, Capone Steel, the Latter-Day Saints, Berlin Rotary, Granite State United Way and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce. The volunteers passed out turkeys and all the fixings to people driving through the Chapman garage.
Unfortunately, the Food Bank trucks were caught in road closures due to the snowstorm and could not make it to the scheduled mobile drives in Gorham and Colebrook.
Langlois arranged to hold the mobile food pantry at Chapman’s property Saturday for distribution of the usual food items. Volunteers again passed out 1,000 meals to the people who came.
“Everyone received a meal Saturday and a turkey the Thursday before, no one went without,” said Langlois.
Langlois, who has only been on the job since January said, “I barely had time to learn the job before COVID hit and it has it has been out straight since then.” Langlois covers the entire county of Coos and the Northern parts of Carroll and Grafton counties.
The N.H. Food Bank has done multiple mobile food pantries at this location this year, and this was the last one before Christmas. Langlois’ duties are not just the mobile pantries but include providing support for the local food pantries, soup kitchens and the “Feeding NH program.” She also oversees the summer USDA lunch program.
“The New Hampshire Food Bank program has distributed 18 million pounds of food statewide so far this year. Our mission which is 'Feed the People' has never changed,” Langlois said.
“So far, I have never been without enough volunteers,” she added. Since COVID hit, she said she has noticed a lot more people coming out to volunteer.
“Volunteerism is alive and well, the positive that has come out of the pandemic is that volunteers have been robust and steady. Without volunteers it would not be possible to do what we do,” Langlois said.
