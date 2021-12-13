GORHAM — Thanks to a collaborative effort by the Gorham Public Library and the Gorham Parks and Recreation Department, 37 youngsters and 31 adults heard children’s book author Eric Pinder of Berlin read aloud from a couple of books he’s had published on Saturday at the Medallion Opera House on the second floor of the town hall.
Every child was also encouraged to choose two brand-new, high-quality books to take home to add to their personal libraries. Children were given goody bags and snacks, including bags of popcorn, cotton candy, juice drinks and colorful animal toys to stuff.
The costs of the event were paid for through a grant awarded by the Children's Literacy Foundation (CLiF), a Waterbury Center, Vt.-based non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire a love of reading and writing among rural kids, ages 12 and under, in the twin states of New Hampshire and Vermont.
Pinder is one of nearly 70 children’s book authors that CLiF regularly hires.
His experience in working with a diversely-aged audience clearly showed, as he easily engaged children by asking questions that piqued their interest.
Pinder helped them to get an idea of what it takes to come up with the elements needed to write a book: a main character and what it wants, a challenging situation, various plot features and an interesting resolution.
“I don’t draw as well as I write, so usually someone else illustrates my stories,” he admitted. “Perhaps some of you would like to be book illustrators,” the author suggested.
“The best thing about books is that they can take you places,” the author explained. “Books can take you back in history, into the woods, someplace you’ve never been or far, far away”
Pinder, who grew up in upstate New York, worked for seven years — from 1995 to 2002 — in several capacities at the Mount Washington Observatory in the Sherman Adams Building in Mount Washington State Park where the 6,288-foot summit is located.
Perhaps still best known locally for his captivating book, “Cat in the Clouds,” he moved to Berlin when he began working atop the Rockpile. “I love it here!” Pinder exclaimed.
He seemed surprised that so few children raised their hands when he asked who up had been to the famous peak, home to the “World’s Worst Weather.”
Pinder, who earned a Master’s in Fine Arts degree from Vermont College of Fine Arts, maintains his own website, ericpinder.com.
