GORHAM — U.S. Rep Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) met with members of Gorham’s energy committee and school and town officials on Friday at Edward Fenn Elementary School to discuss the proposed solar array to be built at the school and current renewable energy funding initiatives in Congress.
Kuster serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
In March, Gorham voters passed a bond issue for $190,000 to put in a 100-kilowatt solar array at the Edward Fenn Elementary School at 169 Main Street. Up to half the cost of the total $338,144 project will be covered by the federal government.
The secured-to-the-ground solar panels are projected to generate 80 percent of the electricity the school now uses. Eversource will buy whatever excess is produced at times when there is more sunlight, and those funds would be credited against the electricity the school must buy to make up the array’s shortfall on darker days.
The projected financial figures presented at the annual school district meeting in March showed a positive balance from the first year forward.
School Administrative Unit 20 Superintendent David Backler said the school system and town government adopted a collaborative, approach to reducing energy needs.
“We looked at putting solar arrays on the roofs of the buildings first, but the problem is the life span of the roof is 20 years, while the life span of the solar array is 30,” Backler said. “Therefore, the Ed Fenn project will be a ground level stand-alone project.”
Gotham Selectman Yves Zornio, who serves on the town energy committee, said, “We thought it would be a simple thing to do four years ago but it became very complicated early on.”
Melissa Elander, the “circuit rider” for Clean Energy NH, advised the group during the process. She said that not only did the town focus on the large-scale solar possibilities like the Ed Fenn project, but it had changed all of the lighting in town and school buildings to LEDs, as well as street lamps in town, resulting in extensive cost savings.
“The work that SAU 20 and the Town of Gorham are doing to increase their use of renewable energy represents an incredible investment in the future of their town and community,” said Kuster. “Their local effort will help to save money and generate more clean energy, a win-win for our environment and economy.”
“As a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Agriculture Committee, I have been proud to champion federal funding for programs to support and incentivize our country’s transition to renewable energy,” Kuster said. “I will continue working to provide the resources our communities need to grow and thrive.”
Kuster said the passage of the House energy bill will provide a lot of funding in it for hydro, solar wind, geothermal and carbon emissions capture plans.
She said that the bill will have plans for communities to install electric vehicle charging stations.
Kuster said the House Committee on Energy and Commerce has been approached by the lobby for variety stores looking for ways to install electric vehicle chargers at their stores, the same way gas pumps are already installed. But Kuster said, “they are looking for speedier chargers they feel 20 minutes is the longest their customers will wait to charge a vehicle.”
The bill also has provisions to increase microchip production in the U.S., Kuster said, including in New Hampshire, which will help with the production of electric vehicles.
“Did you know there is a company in Hudson that has 200-300 people producing microchips out of silicon?,” she asked, adding, “There is a potential there for a thousand more jobs.”
Kuster said American car companies have approached her committee for help as they feel they can compete with foreign car companies in the production of electric vehicles if they can get the microchips.
“The car companies told us they want to build the vehicles their customers want,” she said. “Imagine buying electric cars from American companies made completely here in the United States by American workers.”
Members of the Gorham Energy Committee said that in the tourism area, New Hampshire is losing out to neighboring states as there is not enough car-charging infrastructure. Other states, like Maine and Vermont, are making the investments to attract EV tourists.
The committee also emphasized the need for upgrades to the power grid to handle the demand for electricity.
Kuster said the Energy and Commerce Committee is aware of that need, and the new bill has $2.3 billion in it for infrastructure upgrades.
Gorham committee members brought up the fact that highway maintenance comes out of the gas tax and asked how do we raise that money?
Kuster said her committee is looking into ways that tax could be applied to maintain highways.
Elander brought up the idea of transferable incentives for EV purchases.
“Right now, there are many incentives for EV purchases, most of which are high-end,” she said. “Could there be a way for dealers to be able to apply those incentives for secondhand EV purchases for people on the lower end of the economic scale?”
Kuster was intrigued by the idea and promised to discuss it when she returns to Congress.
Selectman Mike Waddell said that the town is in negotiations with Brookfield Power regarding the town’s recreation plan and hoped Kuster could help with that.
Kuster said she will have her staff contact Waddell regarding the issue and said she could write a letter encouraging cooperation.
Kuster has been an advocate in Congress for investing in renewable energy and building a clean-energy economy.
She was a critical voice in passing the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law earlier this month. This legislation will invest $369 billion in clean energy. New Hampshire is expected to see $2.4 billion in investments from this bill over the next decade.
