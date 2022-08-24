IMG_3598.JPG

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (second from right) meets with the Gorham Energy Committee in Gorham last Friday. From left  Melissa Elander of Clean Energy NH, Gorham selectman Michael Waddell (obsured), committee memberHowie Wemyss, Gorham selectman and committee member Yves Zornio, Ed Fenn Principal Tina Binetteand SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)

GORHAM — U.S. Rep Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) met with members of Gorham’s energy committee and school and town officials on Friday at Edward Fenn Elementary School to discuss the proposed solar array to be built at the school and current renewable energy funding initiatives in Congress.

Kuster serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

