ODELL — The New Hampshire Council on Resources and Development has voted that the state recognize the Kelsey Notch trail as a designated ATV trail in Nash Stream State Forest. As part of its approval, the council specified that monitoring for environmental impacts occur twice annually during the riding season and that year-end maintenance work, if needed, be done prior to seasonal trail closure.

Allowing ATVs on the Kelsey Notch Trail has been debated since the snowmobile trail was opened to ATVs as a pilot project in 2013. It was given a two year extension in 2021.  

