LANCASTER — Jury selection was completed Wednesday afternoon for the trial of Vladimir Zhukovskyy, charged with the collision that killed seven members of the Jar Head Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph three years ago.
Anticipating a lengthy trial, the court agreed to seat a jury of 18, allowing for six alternates.
The jury will be sworn in Monday morning and then will travel by bus first to the Gorham dealership where Zhukovskyy delivered a car less than half an hour before the collision. Then the jury will then travel to the scene of the crash.
Testimony is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday – over 140 witnesses are listed by the two sides. The trial is scheduled to last three to four weeks.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, now 26, has been held without bail since his arrest three years ago on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of impaired negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, and one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Born in the Ukraine, Zhukovskyy was living in West Springfield, Mass, reportedly on permanent resident status at the time of the crash. He was on his first day working for Westfield Transportation.
Killed in the collision were Albert Mazza Jr, 58, of Lee, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.
Prosecuting the case are Coos County Attorney John McCormick, NH Assistant Attorney Generals Scott Chase and Joshua Speicher. Defense Counsel are Public Defenders Jay Duguay and Steve Mirkin.
