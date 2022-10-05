CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting to discuss safety and connectivity improvements along US Route 2, which is a National Highway System route, and designated as a critical rural freight route and a bicycle route. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Randolph Town Hall, 130 Durand Road. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and participate.
This project begins 0.7 miles east of the intersection of US Route 2 and NH Route 115 in the Town of Jefferson (approximately mile marker 13.1), near the end of the existing truck climbing lane, and proceeds 2.3 miles easterly on US Route 2 to 800-feet west of the intersection with Valley Road in the Town of Randolph (approximately mile marker 15.4).
The need for this is due to the narrow roadway width, lack of shoulders, deficient horizontal and vertical geometry, and poor roadway condition. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act an environmental review of the project's potential impacts on natural and cultural resources is underway.
This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts on historic resources have an opportunity to become consulting parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be provided at the public informational meeting.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit public input to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs, community goals and protect and enhance the environment. NHDOT assures that this project will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related statutes to ensure nondiscrimination.
Any individuals needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability should contact the Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, PO Box 483, Concord, N.H. 03302-0483, or call (603) 271-3222. TDD Access: Relay NH (800) 735-2964. Notification of the need for assistance should be made at the earliest convenience.
