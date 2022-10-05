CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting to discuss safety and connectivity improvements along US Route 2, which is a National Highway System route, and designated as a critical rural freight route and a bicycle route. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Randolph Town Hall, 130 Durand Road. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and participate. 

This project begins 0.7 miles east of the intersection of US Route 2 and NH Route 115 in the Town of Jefferson (approximately mile marker 13.1), near the end of the existing truck climbing lane, and proceeds 2.3 miles easterly on US Route 2 to 800-feet west of the intersection with Valley Road in the Town of Randolph (approximately mile marker 15.4).  

