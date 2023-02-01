Brandon Mitchell 12723

Murder suspect Brandon Mitchell appeared in Carroll County Superior Court from jail over a Webex connection Friday. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)

JACKSON — Brandon Mitchell, 21, accused of murdering 23-year-old Esmae Doucette of Jackson, is scheduled to go to trial in January of 2024.

Mitchell’s case was the subject of a County Superior Court status conference conducted over Webex. Mitchell, who has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently incarcerated at the Carroll County Jail, said nothing during the hearing.

