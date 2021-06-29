CONCORD — After oral arguments Tuesday, the state Supreme Court must now decide whether the truck driver in the Fallen Seven collision is entitled to an evidentiary hearing on whether he is too dangerous to be released on bail.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy has been held at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown in preventive detention for two years while waiting for the trial in the crash that killed seven motorcyclists to get underway. Three times Coos County Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein has denied his request for an evidentiary bail hearing.
Zhukovskyy, 25, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, and manslaughter in the June 2019 crash that killed seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph.
Appellate Public Defender Christopher Johnson argued that while there is no statutory right to an evidentiary bail hearing, that right is implicit especially when there are disputed questions of material fact. In this case, Johnson argued the parties disagree on statements Zhukovskyy made to police after the collision and details about the collision itself. He said the court relied on the state’s arguments in denying an evidentiary hearing. He said the court should allow for an full evidentiary hearing and consider the evidence in his client’s favor.
Johnson said the question of whether Zhukovskyy presents a danger to the public and himself if released on bail is not the part of the appeal.
“This appeal is about the process that led to the trial court's making that finding without an evidentiary hearing is a process flawed,” Johnson argued.
The justices pointed out there was no dispute that Zhukovskyy admitted to ingesting drugs on the day of the crash and had been arrested on a driving under the influence charge shortly before.
Johnson said there is a dispute about the defendant’s impairment at the time of the accident and the cause of the crash. Denying Zhukovskyy an evidentiary hearing when there are materially disputed facts, he argued “is an unsustainable exercise of discretion.”
Johnson acknowledged there is a level of risk in considering bail for Zhukovskyy.
“But the question is, is it a level of risk so high that it's just unacceptable to release him under the kinds of conditions that courts can impose,” the defense attorney argued.
He said there is also damage done by incarceration to family relationships and work opportunities. Johnson noted that Zhukovskyy has been in jail without drugs for two years.
In rebuttal, N.H. Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said the trial court as a matter of law is not required to use any specific method to determine the dangerousness of a defendant. He said the judge can hold an evidentiary hearing or can decide based on the extensive pleadings in the case.
Asked what would be the harm in giving Zhukovskyy a hearing, Chase said, especially during COVID, the court had an interest in balancing judicial economy and other interests.
“And in this case, the defendant is so obviously dangerous to the community based upon undisputed facts that the court was clearly aware that it did not need to hold a hearing,” he said.
Asked if the facts in the case were undisputed, Chase said he thought the dispute between the two sides was over the inference to be drawn from the evidence. He said the reports determined the impact occurred directly over the center line and Zhukovskyy’s truck tire was directly over the line and the lead motorcycle tire six inches in its lane. Zhukovskyy, he said, was “criminally responsible for the causing the accident.”
While Zhukovskyy has been drug free while incarcerated, Chase said that may not continue when he is free to make his own choices. He said when Zhukovskyy returned home that night after the tragic crash that killed seven, he took the rest of his heroin. Asked if the length of Zhukovskyy’s detention should factor into the Supreme Court’s analysis, Chase said that is not an issue for a bail hearing. He said the defense chose not to raise a speedy trial claim.
In concluding, Chase said the trial court is not mandated by law to hold an evidentiary hearing or use any specific method to assess whether the defendant was dangerous and therefore acted within its discretion when it denied Zhukovskyy’s three requests for an evidentiary bail hearing.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald recused himself from hearing the appeal since he was the state’s Attorney General when Zhukovskyy was arrested. Zhukovskyy’s trial is scheduled to get underway in late November.
