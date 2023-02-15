BERLIN — A fight between two inmates at the state prison in Berlin Monday morning resulted in the death of one of the inmates.
The N.H. Department of Corrections reported early Tuesday night that James Dale, 65, had died as a result of the injuries he received.
The department said prison officials responded to the assault between the two inmates at approximately 7 a.m.
Dale was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and then later transferred to a trauma center. The other inmate, whose name was not released, was not injured.
An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 16 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord.
Dale had been convicted of second-degree murder for raping and killing a six-year-old girl in 1997 in Contoocook and sentenced to serve 60 to 120 years in prison. InDepthNH news organization said Dale has adamantly claimed he is innocent of the charge and has been fighting for years to clear his name.
Because of the severity of the injuries, the department requested investigative assistance from the N.H. State Police. The investigation has now been turned over to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
The Northern NH Correctional Facility is a medium-security prison and a spokeswoman said it currently houses 518 inmates.
