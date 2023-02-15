Inmate dies - James Dale.jpg

James Dale is pictured at the Northern NH Correctional Facility in Berlin. (NANCY WEST/INDEPTHNH PHOTO)

BERLIN — A fight between two inmates at the state prison in Berlin Monday morning resulted in the death of one of the inmates.

The N.H. Department of Corrections reported early Tuesday night that James Dale, 65, had died as a result of the injuries he received.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.