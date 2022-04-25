SHELBURNE — A hiker injured her leg hiking attempting to summit Mt. Moriah on Saturday and had to be carried over a mile by rescuers before she could be loaded onto an ATV to be transported to the trailhead.
N.H. Fish and Game reported that Karen Coughlin, 56, of Plymouth was on the Carter-Moriah Trail when she took a step to avoid ice on a rock ledge on the trail and heard an audible “snap” and felt immediate pain in her lower leg.
Her hiking companion dialed 911 at about 10:30 a.m. to report the injured hiker about 2.7 miles in from the trailhead. The call initiated a rescue response from five Fish and Game conservation officers and six volunteer members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team.
Coughlin was assisted at the scene by other hikers to make her more comfortable until help could arrive. Conservation officers were able to bring ATVs over a mile up the trail and then hiked the rest of the way to assist the injured hiker.
Coughlin was carried by the emergency responders for over a mile until she could be loaded onto an ATV and transported to the trailhead where she was met by the Gorham Ambulance. Gorham Ambulance assessed her injury and transported her to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.
Fish and Game said Coughlin is an experienced hiker and was prepared for spring hiking conditions in the White Mountains and had purchased a Hike Safe card.
Fish and Game reminded hikers venturing into the White Mountains this time of year to be prepared for wet, icy and snowy conditions, especially at higher elevations.
