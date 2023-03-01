MILAN — Discussion on the proposed FY23 town budget will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 14, in the Milan Village School gymnasium, after residents registered to vote do so in town elections earlier that day.
Polls are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. Seeking elected office are incumbent selectman Kenneth Lee Dube, who is running to fill one open seat for a three-year-term and incumbent Peter J. Nolet, who seeks the one vacancy for a one-year-term as selectman. Dawn Miner is a candidate for a one-year term as town treasurer.
Two candidates are running for the two available three-year seats on the Planning Board. They are current board members John Beaudoin and Tim D. Eastman. Similarly, two seats are open on the town’s Zoning Board and Ann Marie Chaisson and Jonathan Mullins, both incumbents, are the candidates.
One seat is available as a Trustee of Trust Funds and Pauline A. Plourde seeks that office. One seat for a three-year term as Library Trustee is open and Sherry L. Morin is the candidate. No one has come forward to fill the one, three-year term as Cemetery Trustee.
Paul E. Fortier seeks a one-year term as Town Auditor. Bryan J. Mason is running for a three-year term as Road Agent.
Further, Nathan Corrigan is running for a three-year term on the School Board.
In all, 12 articles on the warrant are up for debate. Article 2 calls for raising and appropriating $346,285 for the town’s general government. A majority vote is required for passage of each.
Other spending requests to keep the town running smoothly include Article 3 $196,087 for public safety (police, fire, Milan and Dummer Ambulance, emergency management and the building inspector).
The largest financial item is for Article 4, which calls for $353,741 for highways, streets and bridge maintenance. The breakdown as noted on the warrant: $300,000 for town maintenance and paving; $46,541 representing a highway block grant; and $7,200 for street lighting.
Sanitation needs comprise Article 5, which seeks $164,600. Of that sum, $119,600 is for solid waste/recycle collection and $45,000 for district disposal costs.
Article 6 requests that $55,000 be raised and appropriated and added to earlier-established Capital Reserve Funds. The selectmen recommend this appropriation, the warrant states. The money to be set aside is $30,000 toward a fire truck, $25,000 for a new town building and renovations. No money is being added to the recreation revolving fund.
Article 7 seeks $48,791 to fund the balance of the budget, exclusive of earlier listed warrant articles. Article 8 requests $38,927 for addition to the town’s highways and roads capital reserve fund.
Articles 10 and 11 ask voters to readopt the all veterans tax credit and to readopt the optional veterans tax credit, respectively.
