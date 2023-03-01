MILAN — Discussion on the proposed FY23 town budget will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 14, in the Milan Village School gymnasium, after residents registered to vote do so in town elections earlier that day.

Polls are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. Seeking elected office are incumbent selectman Kenneth Lee Dube, who is running to fill one open seat for a three-year-term and incumbent Peter J. Nolet, who seeks the one vacancy for a one-year-term as selectman. Dawn Miner is a candidate for a one-year term as town treasurer.

