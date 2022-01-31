GROVETON — Northumberland Police arrested a Groveton man Friday afternoon after an incident in which he allegedly shook a canister of powder believed to be heroin or fentanyl while at the Weeks Medical Clinic on Church Street.
Because the drugs can be deadly if inhaled, the clinic canceled all remaining appointments for the day and a private company was called to decontaminate police cruisers, police uniforms and the Northumberland Police Station.
The police department was forced to close for the remainder of Friday and all calls for service were referred to N.H. State Police.
In a release, Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier said the department received a 911 call that Bruce Landry, 57, was not alert and was possibly impaired at the clinic.
While speaking with Landry, the officers observed him constantly reaching into his pocket.
Then he reportedly pulled out a small film canister and began shaking it in the air. The officers believed the powder was heroin or fentanyl based on statements Landry had made and moved to restrain him. A struggle ensued with the use of force by the police officers.
By the end, Landry and the officers had all been exposed to the suspected controlled drugs.
Groveton Emergency Medical Services was called and stood by at the scene and at the Northumberland Police Station to monitor the officers and Landry for any signs or symptoms of drug exposure.
GEMS remained on site until Landry was transported to the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
Landry was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled drug, one felony count of falsifying physical evidence, three Class A misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, one class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, and two class A misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.
He is being held on protective detention pending a bail hearing in Coos County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.