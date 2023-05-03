ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The two owners of the eight hydroelectric plants along the Androscoggin River from Berlin to Shelburne report there are adequate existing opportunities for recreation along the river and propose only modest enhancements as part of their federal relicensing process.
Great Lakes Hydro American and Patriot Hydro, LLC have just submitted a Recreation Use and Facilities Study requested by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Great Lakes Hydro America owns six of the facilities; Sawmill, Riverside, Cross Power, Cascade hydro-electric plants in Berlin as well as the Upper Gorham, and Shelburne hydro facilities. Together, the six plants total just over 25 megawatts.
The other two hydro-electric plants are the 15-megawatt Smith hydro in Berlin and the 2.1 megawatt Gorham Hydro. The two were just sold at the end of last year by Central Rivers Power to Patriot Hydro, LLC, which owns and operates 42 hydroelectric power plants across the country.
CRP/Patriot maintains and operates the 10-acre Smith Peninsula Park in Berlin and provides a canoe portage and enhancements at its Gorham hydroelectric facility.
While ownership of the eight hydroelectric facilities is split, the FERC decided to combine the relicensing in one process since the facilities are located together on an 11-mile stretch of the river.
The current 30- year licenses expire on July 31, 2024 and GLHA and CRP/Patriot are seeking to renew them. FERC spokeswoman Celeste Miller said the two companies did not specify a specific license term in their respective applications but terms can run up to 50 years.
The relicensing process has been underway since 2019. Both companied submitted their final applications last July and reported no plans to add capacity or make any physical changes under the new licenses.
But because of COVID, the hydro owners had requested more time to undertake the Recreation Use and Facilities Study. The consultant, Kleinschmidt Group of Pittsfield, Maine, originally planned to do the assessment between May through September of 2021. But with COVID changing recreation patterns, it felt postponing the study until the summer of 2022 would present a more accurate assessment.
The goal of the study was to do a comprehensive analysis of recreational use along the Androscoggin River between Berlin and Shelburne. The consulting firm looked at the adequacy of existing river access and facilities to determine whether they are meeting user needs and sought to identify potential ways to enhance access at the hydroelectric sites.
Federal regulations require the commission to give equal weight to energy conservation, enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat, and recreation opportunities as well as power and development purposes in deciding to issue licenses. Local officials had asked for a valley-wide look at recreation.
The study looked at two public recreation sites maintained by CRP/Patriot - the Smith Peninsula Park in Berlin and facilities for parking and river access at its Gorham plant. GLHA currently has no formal recreational facilities that it maintains.
The report also examined 12 public recreation sites outside the boundaries of the eight facilities. The 12 sites are Rotary Park, Horne Field, Community Field, Unity Park, and Glenside Park in Berlin, Cascade Impoundment Access, Upper Gorham Impoundment Access, Appalachian and Mahoosuc Trail Access, and informal access sites on Hogan Road in Gorham, and on Reflection Pond, Meadow Road, and near the dam in Shelburne.
Spot counts were conducted on parking areas of each of the sites on a mix of weekdays, weekends, and holidays, recording the number of visitors, types of recreational activities, weather conditions, and origin of license plates. Recreation user surveys were also taken at randomly selected days and times, gathering information on residency, recreation activity, frequency of visits, view of amenities, and condition of river access.
The consultants also meet with Berlin, Gorham, and Shelburne officials and mailed surveys to the N.H. Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Northern Forest Canoe Trails, and two campgrounds in Shelburne.
The study said a total of 113 vehicles and 147 people were counted in spot counts conducted and 161 people filled out user surveys. The most common activities were hiking/walking, fishing, canoeing/kayaking, picnicking, biking, and photography. Nine of the sites provided access to the Androscoggin River for canoes and kayaks and two allowed access for motorized boats.
Overall, 83 percent of those surveyed said they were satisfied with the number and type of recreational access to the river. Just over half recommended additional facilities or enhancements such as additional benches, restrooms, trash cans, and lights.
CRP/Patriot said it does not plan any new recreational offerings beyond those it currently maintains. The report said the 10-acre Smith Peninsula Park is used for walking as well as picnicking, scenic views, and photography.
CRP/Patriot also pointed to the town of Gorham’s focus on improving the existing portage access at its hydro-electric plant there, including a new parking area and boardwalk.
“Based upon the adequacy of existing facilities, recent improvements to the Gorham recreation access facilities, and the ongoing recreational facility maintenance program, CPR is not proposing to develop a recreation plan or any new recreational facilities at either project,” the report stated.
GLHA is proposing to spend just over $130,000 for recreational enhancements at its sites.
• With a battery storage bank going in at its Sawmill hydroelectric facility, GLHS is proposing to create a handicap parking space at nearby Horne Field. A paved four foot path will lead from the parking space to the river where they will be a landing area and bench. Estimated cost to construct is $25,000.
• The Riverside hydro project is on the former mill property and there is no public access. The report notes FERC has requested the facility be evaluated for listing on the National Register of Historic Places “because of its unique role in the industrial history of Berlin, as a stand-alone hydroelectric facility built by a pulp mill.”
• At Cross Hydro, GLHA is proposing to develop a hand-carry boat access to the impoundment area, install a gate and limited fencing, and improve safety signage. Cost for the improvements is estimated at $27,000.
• Classified as a “high hazard” site, GLHA proposes to improve safety at its Cascade site with signage and installation of a safety fence or gate at a cost of $16,000.
• GLHA proposes to improve the hand carry boat access to the Upper Gorham impoundment area. The area, off Route 16, has two entrances and a gravel parking lot owed by the NH Department of Transportation. The nearby Trinity Assembly of God Church provides a picnic table and shelter on its property. GLHA estimates the cost at $8,000.
• At its Shelburne facility, GLHA proposes to develop a four to five vehicle parking area and clear a 4-foot wide walking path between the parking area and the impoundment put-in/take-out access and improve the downstream put-in. A wooden canoe/kayak rest will also be installed at the halfway point between the take-out and the proposed parking area. Estimated cost is $65,000.
Miller said the FERC is still reviewing the two reports submitted by GLHA and CRH/Patriot, which combined totaled over 850 pages.
“Once we determine they are complete, we will issue a Ready-for-Environmental Analysis (REA) notice which would start the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process,” she said.
