BERLIN — The budget passed by the U.S. House last week contains $600,000 for the Mason Street Bridge project.
The budget now goes to the Senate.
Congresswoman Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) reported that her efforts to secure funding for 10 New Hampshire projects, including the Mason Street Bridge, were successful.
Each congressional district was allowed to propose up to 10 community projects.
“I was proud to help advance this spending package today to fund our government and deliver essential resources for Granite State communities,” Kuster said.
Connecting the east and west sides of the city, the Mason Street Bridge needed substantial repair work including concrete repairs to the abutments and pier, replacement of girder bearings, partial and full-depth deck repairs, and replacement of expansion joints, barrier membrane and bridge pavement.
The project is complicated because the work has to be done when Central Rivers Power does its annual shutdown for the Smith hydroelectric plant and there is no water in the canal. With only a three-week shutdown, the project was split into two phases. Phase I was done in 2021 and Phase II will occur this fall when Central Rivers does its 2022 shutdown.
Interim City Manager Pamela Laflamme said the total estimated cost of the project is about $1 million. She said the entire project was awarded to R.M. Piper of Plymouth. The first phase of work came in slightly under budget, a total cost of $480,000 for design, permitting fees, and construction. The city funded the Phase-1 work out a construction loan taken out for a variety of projects.
Working with Kuster, the city applied for federal construction funding last May. The money is now in the budget that has passed the full House and is now before the Senate.
Laflamme said if approved, the city hopes the $600,000 will cover the cost of the remaining work to be done.
Documents submitted with the city’s application cite the importance of the Mason Street Bridge in connecting Berlin’s east and west sides, especially for emergency services. Then Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency wrote that if the bridge became inaccessible, it would greatly increase the police department’s response time to emergencies, creating a substantial risk for the public. Berlin Emergency Medical Services made a similar argument, noting that a delay in response time could cause valuable minutes to be lost.
Kuster led the bipartisan effort in the House to get the Northern Border Regional Commission reauthorized in the budget and increased the annual appropriation to $35 million for Fiscal Year 2022. Over $3.6 million in funding from the commission has gone to projects in Coos County, including Berlin’s Riverwalk, additional clinic space for Coos County Family Health Services’ Pleasant Street building, and Nansen Ski Jump renovations.
