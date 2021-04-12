BERLIN — The Berlin and Coos County Historical Society has received a $20,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation to help the society with its restoration of the Maynesboro Stud Barn.
“The Berlin & Coos County Historical Society is elated to receive this $20,000 grant. The money will enable the organization to complete the restoration of the Maynesboro Stud Barn, which is both historically and culturally significant to the folklore of Brown Company and the Berlin area,” said Society President Renney Morneau.
The barn was built over 110 years ago by William R. Brown, one of the owners of the Brown Paper Company, to house his Arabian horses. Brown was a leading importer and breeder of Arabian horses during the 1920s and it is estimated that 16 percent of the Arabian horses in the United States today descended from his horses.
The society received a $50,000 grant from the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program last fall. Together the grants will help complete a two decade effort to restore the massive eight-bay post-and-beam barn.
The project involves changing out 2,300 square feet of weathered or aging shingles and scraping, cleaning and painting the entire barn with two coats of white paint. All 36 glass pane windows will be re-glazed and painted and 22 window sills will be replaced. An extensive exterior drainage system, designed by HEB Engineers, will be installed around the entire barn to remediate long-term moisture problems.
Interior work will include replacing the last nine missing wind braces, as well as replacing 400 square feet of floor boards in the hayloft and another 300 square feet on the main floor.
The barn had fallen into city ownership and was in disrepair in 2000. The historical society stepped in and three years later took over ownership of both the Maynesboro barn and the Thompson barn.
W.R. Brown was forced to sell off his Arabian horses in 1933 in an attempt to save the mill from bankruptcy. He sold the barn to Brown Company in 1947 and it was moved 1,700 feet to its present location next to the Thompson barn. The Thompson barn had been used by Brown Company to house the work horses from its timber operation.
The mill used the Maynesboro barn to store hay and draft horses. As logging became mechanized, horses were phased out and the barns were given to the city in 1985 by then mill owner, James River Corporation.
In 2000, the historical society, still in its early years then, turned its attention to preserving the barns. The city deeded both barns and 2.3 acres of surrounding land to the society in 2003. With the help of grant funding, a new roof was put on the Maynesboro barn and the society since then has invested $25,000 and 2,000 hours of labor doing major repair work on the barn. Similar work has been done on the Thompson barn.
The Maynesboro barn is currently used as a museum with exhibits and writings about the history of the paper mill and logging in the Androscoggin Valley. Three years ago, the Berlin senior class held its prom at the barn.
The society allocates $5,000 annually for maintenance of the two barns.
(Edith Tucker contributed to this story)
