BERLIN — The Berlin & Coos County Historical Society has acquired the former Fleury-Patry Funeral home building, located at the corner of High and School Streets and across the street from its Moffett House Museum.
“It’s incredible,” said Society President Renney Morneau, who said the building will provide needed exhibition, lecture and storage space for the active and growing historical society.
Morneau said the acquisition was made possible by a generous donation by the building’s owner, RJE Properties, with the historical society providing the remaining funding.
Fluery-Patry Funeral Home operated there since 1946 but the business was recently purchased by Bryant Funeral Homes. The society finalized the acquisition on April 13.
The new building at 72 High St. provides the historical society with nearly 9,000 square feet of additional space including some long desired space for exhibitions as well as a 150-person capacity community room for lectures and talks.
“The layout of these beautiful rooms will certainly enhance the society’s ability to further promote and explain the history of Berlin and Coos County through expanded research, lectures, and traveling exhibits. Lastly, this facility will provide much needed storage and archival space for historical objects and documents that are currently being stored elsewhere, as well as for future acquisitions,” said the society in a release announcing the acquisition.
Morneau said the society was not looking to acquire an additional building at this time but given the “ availability, sustainability and economic prudence, the move made perfect sense.”
Shortly after it opened the Moffett House in 1996, the historical society realized the overwhelming response from the community in donating historically significant items to the museum would soon cause the building to burst at the seams.
That has forced the society to store some of its artifacts off-site in a temporary location. The Moffett House with its genealogy center currently holds about 2,500 historical objects, 1,612 photographs and 3,413 historically related books, documents and 3,004 binders. It contains the largest library of genealogical material north of Manchester.
Morneau said donations come in almost weekly, and can range from old pictures and books to the make-up kit of the famous silent film star Lew Cody and the 1932 U.S. Olympic Nordic jacket worn by Alf Halvorson.
The society had looked at building an addition to the Moffett House to provide additional space but zoning restrictions and the presence of ledge made that option impractical. So, when acquiring the former Fluery-Patry house became an option last fall, the board of the historical society was interested. It opted to take ownership of the property and to develop it to enhance its mission. With the building being in close proximity to the Moffett House, the society said the two buildings will complement one another in telling the unique story of Berlin and the North Country.
A formal dedication and open house for the new building is being planned as the society celebrates its continued growth and its mission of connecting the community with its history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.