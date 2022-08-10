SARGENT'S PURCHASE — A Massachusetts woman injured her leg hiking on the Ammonoosuc Ravine trail Sunday and ultimately had to be rescued.

At about 10:30 a.m., N.H. Fish & Game was notified of a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail on Mount Washington.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.