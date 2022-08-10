SARGENT'S PURCHASE — A Massachusetts woman injured her leg hiking on the Ammonoosuc Ravine trail Sunday and ultimately had to be rescued.
At about 10:30 a.m., N.H. Fish & Game was notified of a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail on Mount Washington.
After a conversation with the Sonja Weldon, 49, of Newton, Mass., and her hiking companion, it was decided that she would try and continue to make it down under her own power and with the assistance of those in her group. After two hours of slow progress, and fear of further injury, the decision was made to launch a rescue effort to carry her down the rest of the trail.
Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to the call and hiked in 1.75 miles with a rescue litter.
Weldon had been descending the trail with a large group when she slipped and suffered the injury. A White Mountain National Forest employee came upon Weldon and her hiking party and called it in to authorities.
He stayed with her the entire time and assisted in carrying her down the trail. The Appalachian Mountain Club also sent down a hut crew member from Lakes of the Clouds hut to assist.
After rescue personnel arrived on scene, the injured leg was splinted and Weldon was place in a litter and carried down the trail arriving at the Cog Railway Base Station parking lot at 6 p.m.
Weldon and her hiking party were on the last day of a multi-day event and had been hiking since Thursday. They were well prepared for the hike and were prepared for an extended stay on the mountain if help was not immediately available.
