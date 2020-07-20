GORHAM — Heavy rains that triggered a small landslide on Tuesday, July 14, washed out a wooden decked bridge that was adjacent to a scenic waterfall that flowed over a rocky ledge on the west end of the Presidential Rail Trail, not far from the Randolph town line.
“The affected bridge was not one of the three big steel bridges,” said avid bicyclist Marianne Borowski of Glen, who named and popularized the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail — an 83-mile rail trail route from Woodsville to Bethel, Maine.
The storm also breached a large beaver dam, nearly draining their pond and the extensive wetlands complex they created in Randolph, east of the Pinkham B Road and the town’s municipal building and fire house. This spot on a flat section of the rail trail is a favorite destination for birding enthusiasts.
“I first heard about this damage from 2 cyclists who were doing the Cross NH Adventure Trail, east to west, and were turned back due to the flash flood at the bridge washout,” Borowski wrote in an email. “They were turned back and spent the afternoon and night at the Moose Brook Motel on Route 2, saying the staff was very kind to them, helping them dry out and warm up.” One of the adventure-seekers wrote her: “There was an enormous wave of turbulent water flowing across the trail where the bridge had been, and the water was too high for us to be able to tell how bad the damage was. “
Bicyclists Alice and Louis Cutter, college-age siblings staying at a family camp in Randolph Valley, were also very surprised to run across the debris and devastation at the washed-out bridge site while heading east in mid-afternoon to Gorham after the Bastille Day thunderstorms subsided.
Former Randolph selectman Ted Wier of Randolph Hill Road, who has recorded weather conditions for nearly 4,000 consecutive days, reports that 4.16 inches of rain fell during the July 14 storm, with most of it falling within a span of 5 hours, 38 minutes.
The rain started at 7:10 a.m.; 1.10 inches fell between 7:10 and 8:14; and an astonishing 1:92 inches — nearly two inches — between 8:14 and 8:51. He recorded 1.07 inches in the nearly 4-hour period between 8:51 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., and 0.07 inches between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The storm was also marked by what seemed to be rolling claps of thunder and repeated flashes of lightning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.