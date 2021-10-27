ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The surge in COVID-19 cases appears to have eased but health care officials are wary that the recent numbers are a temporary lull especially after four cases were admitted to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital Sunday. There are now eight COVID-19 patients in the hospital with one on a ventilator.
After a three week period where active cases in the valley were at their highest and at least five people died of COVID-19 complications, there was guarded optimism at this week’s meetings of the Androscoggin Valley COVID-19 group that the lower number of active cases is a good sign.
“It just feels a little bit better,” said Brian O’Hearn, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at AVH.
The state Monday reported 59 active cases in Berlin, 12 in Gorham, 7 in Milan, and under 4 in Randolph, and Dummer. A week ago, the Berlin-Gorham area had about 174 active cases. Coos County now has 131 active cases compared to 217 active cases a week ago. There were also reports that testing was turning up fewer positive results.
While the numbers are going down, Coos County Family Health Services CEO Ken Gordon cautioned that Coos County still has the highest new case rate in the state. He said there seems to be a cluster of cases that runs from Essex and Orleans Counties in Vermont to Coos County in New Hampshire.
“Those are three contiguous counties over the top of Vermont, New Hampshire, which are continuing to get hit pretty hard,” he said.
Vaccines are readily available and CCFHS Nursing Manager Valerie Hamel reported they did 52 COVID-19 vaccines last week, of which she said 33 were new or second doses. She called it a sign that more people are getting vaccinated, some because of vaccine mandates and others because of a general awareness of the need to get vaccinated. Hospital officials have stressed that those patients who were the stickiest were not vaccinated.
Kris van Bergen-Buteau of North Country Health Consortium said her agency is working on messaging to help people make informed choices about vaccination. She said in the North Country there is a perception that the risk of getting COVID-19 is very low while at the same time there is a belief that there is a very high risk of harm from the vaccine.
“Which we know is the opposite really of reality,” she said, explaining that they are working on public service messages using people who were initially hesitant to get vaccinated but did so after doing some research and deciding to do it.
Th federal Centers for Disease Control reports almost 57 percent of Coos residents are fully vaccinated and 66 percent have had at least one shot.
Hamel said CCFHS has re-activated the former Brown School and will be doing Medorna booster shots there, starting Thursday. She said 200 people have already signed up for the booster shot and said CCHFS expects to be running the Thursday clinics through November. Gordon said they believe there are several thousand people in the community that want a second or third Moderna vaccine.
Hamel thanked the state prison for supplying a work crew to help get it open as well as the SAU 3 staff, and volunteers.
CCFHS will be providing both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment through its physician clinics. Walgreens and Walmart also offer vaccines at their respective stores in Berlin and Gorham. People can go to their websites to sign-up and schedule an appointment.
AVH does drive-up testing for COVID-19 by appointment on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Drive-up testing is also available on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and on Thursdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. by appointment at CCFHS’s Pleasant Street clinic in Berlin. Testing is available at CCFHS’s Gorham office and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.