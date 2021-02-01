GORHAM — Hoping to reduce its proposed 2021-22 budget further, the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School Board on Thursday postponed a vote to finalize the budget to its Feb. 16 meeting.
Board members noted the Feb. 16 vote will still be in plenty of time for the annual district meeting scheduled for March 23.
Only a handful of mostly local officials attended the board’s budget hearing at the Gorham Middle High School gym or virtually.
GRS Cooperative Business Administrator Roselle Higgins reported that the total budget including capital items and increased benefit costs is $9.5 million, an increase of $620,867 or 6.9 percent.
For the individual towns in the district the anticipated increase on the tax rate is $3.20 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation for Gorham, $1.52 for Randolph, and $1.73 for Shelburne.
Higgins explained that the district was hit with a $667,068 increase in fixed costs. One is an $93,494 increase in the N.H. Retirement Employer Contribution rate for school employees and teachers. The increase covers a cost-of-living increase granted to NHRS pension holders.
The district has been told its health insurance increase is capped at 11.6 percent but the actual figure could be lower. The district has budgeted the full amount for an increase of $139,225. Special education costs are up $347,541, largely as a result of some out-of-district placements. Superintendent of Schools David Backler said in the case of such placements, the district looks at what it can put in place to allow the student to be educated here.
“If there is a student we can bring back, we do,” he told the board.
Higgins said the budget also includes $86,808 for a new small bus. The board is proposing to take $60,000 out of the bus capital reserve fund, leaving $26,808 to be covered through the budget. Given the fiscal constraints, Higgins said the board is not recommending appropriating $100,000 for the building capital reserve fund. The account currently has $215,664.
On the revenue side, Higgins said the district is seeing a $219,000 decrease in state aid to education. The district is also dealing with the fallout from last year’s surplus. The district ended the school year with approximately $750,000 in surplus, a figure more than twice the usual surplus. State regulations only allowed the district to segregate $127,000 for future years and the rest had to be used to reduce taxes.
“What was really great for our tax rate last year is not really great for our tax rate in the coming year,” said School Board Chair Jo Carpenter. She said because the district could not keep more of the surplus, taxpayers will have to make up for the reduced revenue.
There was some good news. Backler said school administrators are in discussions with labor unions about changing health insurance plans. He said the district and employees could see significant cost savings with a different plan while retaining the same coverage.
Backler said district teachers and staff have been incredibly supportive throughout the pandemic and observed that the employees risk their health in school every day.
“This is a big ask,” he said. “We have asked them to do so much already this year.”
Board member Mike Waddell suggested the board wait to vote on approving the budget to allow time for the discussions to go forward on the health insurance. He said while he appreciates that initial budget figures projected a $5.30 increase for Gorham, $3.23 per thousand was still a lot. If the discussions are successful, Waddell said that could bring the rate down some.
The board is also set to review warrant articles at the Feb. 16 meeting.
