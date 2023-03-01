BERLIN — A battle has broken out between the Coos County Commission and former Commissioner Paul Grenier over the county’s seat on the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District governing board. The county has a seat on the 10-member board, representing the unincorporated places that use the solid waste district.
Grenier was appointed to a three-year term on the AVRRDD board in March 2022 while he was on the commission. At its Jan. 11 meeting, the commission appointed Commissioner Robert Theberge to fill the county’s seat.
Chairman Tom Brady said Theberge asked to be appointed to the AVRRDD board. Brady said he and the commission felt a current commissioner should serve in the position and approved Theberge’s request.
In the meantime, Grenier sent the board a letter, stating his desire to fill out his term, which runs to March 2025.
Grenier said he was not notified that he was being taken off the board by the commission or asked to step down. Instead, he said the day after he had gone into the AVRRDD office to sign some checks as the board’s vice chair, AVRRDD Administrator Sharon Gauthier called to tell him the commission had just appointed Theberge to the position.
“They threw me out like a bucket of cold water,” Grenier said.
Grenier said the commission acted illegally in attempting to remove him and told the commission he had no plans to step down. He said under the AVRRDD’s bylaws, a board representative can be removed only after a public hearing outlining the reason justifying their removal. He also cited state statutes governing solid waste districts requiring a “showing of just cause” to remove someone from a board.
“You just can’t throw someone off without due cause,” he said, noting he has served on the board for 19 years and was chosen vice president by the board members.
“There is a right process to do this and the commission opted to do the illegal method,” Grenier said.
Grenier, who is also mayor of Berlin, noted a similar situation surfaced on the Berlin City Council. Then-Councilor Mike Rozek was appointed in 2021 as the city’s representative to the AVRRDD board for a term that runs to March 2024. Rozek did not run for re-election in 2022 but Grenier said he continues to fill out his term. Grenier said there was no reason to remove Rozek prematurely.
At the commission’s Feb. 17 meeting, Attorney Jonathan Frizzell, agreed with Grenier’s assessment. He told the commissioners he had reviewed the AVRRDD bylaws at their request and to remove Grenier, a public hearing must be held with a reason for his removal, according to the minutes. The commission asked Frizzell to further research the issue and whether the fact Grenier was no longer a commissioner was sufficient reason to remove him.
Commissioner Ray Gorman said he believed a current commissioner should serve as the county’s representative to the AVRRDD board. He said when his term ends, he will step down from various boards he serves on as the county’s representative.
At their Feb. 22 meeting, County Administrator Jennifer Fish said Frizzell reported back that removing Grenier because he is no longer on the commission was not a sufficient reason and the county would have to hold a public hearing.
Fish said Frizzell advised the commission not to move forward with removing Grenier from the AVRRDD board according to meeting minutes.
Brady said Grenier will continue to serve as the county’s representative to AVRRDD.
“The last thing I want is to get into a legal battle with the former commissioner over serving on a board,” Brady said in a phone interview.
Brady asked Frizzell to draft a document stating that commissioner appointments to various boards expire when their term is up. He said commissioners will be asked to sign it as part of their Code of Conduct.
The commission also asked Frizzell to prepare a letter to Grenier that will require him to appear in person to make a monthly report to the commission about activities at the solid waste district. A draft letter, drawn up by Theberge, states Grenier will not be eligible for mileage reimbursement to travel to the commission meetings. Failure to make the monthly reports “will result in you no longer being the representative of the county to the AVRRDD Board,” the letter concluded.
The AVRRDD is made up of the member communities of Berlin, Gorham, Dummer, Northumberland, Stark, Jefferson, Randolph, Errol, Milan, and Coos County for the unincorporated places. It owns and operates the Mt. Carberry landfill in Success and a transfer and recycling center on Route 110 in Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.