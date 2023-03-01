BERLIN — A battle has broken out between the Coos County Commission and former Commissioner Paul Grenier over the county’s seat on the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District governing board. The county has a seat on the 10-member board, representing the unincorporated places that use the solid waste district.

Grenier was appointed to a three-year term on the AVRRDD board in March 2022 while he was on the commission. At its Jan. 11 meeting, the commission appointed Commissioner Robert Theberge to fill the county’s seat.

