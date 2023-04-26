BERLIN — Former Coos County Commissioner Paul Grenier has voluntarily stepped down from serving on the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District governing board as the county’s representative. Grenier said he did so because he felt it was in the best interests of the board. Instead, the commission has approved his nomination as an alternate on the Coos County planning board.
Grenier had refused to step down earlier, arguing that his three-year term did not expire until March 2025. The county commission in February had appointed current Commissioner Robert Theberge to represent the county but Grenier said the appointment was illegal because the seat was not open. He said under the AVRRDD bylaws, he could only be removed after a public hearing outlining the justification for his removal.
After the commission’s attorney agreed that Grenier could not be removed without a public hearing, the commission at its April 12 meeting, unanimously passed a new policy stating such appointments will be valid only “as long as that individual is an employee in good standing of the county or holds an elective or appointive position as a county official, notwithstanding any internal rules of the other organization, agency or entity. This includes any appointments in which one of the commissioners is the individual receiving the appointment."
Grenier said both he and Theberge showed up at the recent AVRRDD board meeting and it was extremely awkward for the board and district officials. He said he decided it was best for AVRRDD operations if he stepped down.
In a formal letter of resignation to the board, Grenier said he is proud of the work done by the board during the 19 years he has served. He said the board eliminated annual dues for its member communities and has lowered the tipping fee for members at the Mount Carberry landfill from $67 per ton to $58 per ton. The district has one year remaining on the 20-year bond issue it took out to purchase the landfill from Fraser Papers and bring it up to N.H. Department of Environment standards. Furthermore, he said the district has nearly $20 million in reserve for emergency landfill closure and no longer has to purchase performance bonds for that purpose.
Grenier said the landfill has capacity for future generations.
“I am very proud of AVRRDD's accomplishments in the 19 years I served. … We know the waste stream situation in the rest of the state. You have people from Dalton and Whitefield who now want to crash AVRRDD's party when no one would support us when we took on that huge burden of landfill acquisition and operation,” he said.
The AVRRDD board is made up of the member communities of Berlin, Gorham, Dummer, Northumberland, Stark, Jefferson, Randolph, Errol, Milan and Coos County for the unincorporated places. The district owns and operates the Mt. Carberry landfill in Success and a transfer and recycling center on Route 110 in Berlin.
At the April 21 commission meeting, Grenier was nominated as an alternate to the Coos County planning board and his nomination was approved by the commission on a 3-0 vote. He said he awaits final confirmation by the Coos delegation.
The commission has earlier nominated Mike Ouellet and Ericka Canales to open positions on the planning board, the two had been alternates. Rep. Arnold Davis was nominated as an alternate and Leon Rideout sought to continue as an alternate.
The planning board governs development in the unincorporated places and has overseen site plan review for the renovation of the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville.
