BERLIN — Former Coos County Commissioner Paul Grenier has voluntarily stepped down from serving on the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District governing board as the county’s representative. Grenier said he did so because he felt it was in the best interests of the board. Instead, the commission has approved his nomination as an alternate on the Coos County planning board.

Grenier had refused to step down earlier, arguing that his three-year term did not expire until March 2025. The county commission in February had appointed current Commissioner Robert Theberge to represent the county but Grenier said the appointment was illegal because the seat was not open. He said under the AVRRDD bylaws, he could only be removed after a public hearing outlining the justification for his removal.

