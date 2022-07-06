GORHAM — Gov. Chris Sununu celebrated Independence Day in Gorham as the town returned to a five-day celebration of the nation’s birthday after two years.

Events in 2020 were canceled and events in 2021 were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s full celebration went well with crowds attending events on and around the Gorham Common from June 30 through July 4, including a carnival, musical entertainment, games, a car show and three parades and fireworks.

Sununu spoke briefly at the Gorham Common after the main Independence Day parade.

Sununu said, “If there is any way to celebrate Independence Day, it is just like this. It is a wonderful day, the families are out, everyone is out.”

“It has been a tough couple of years and all the negativity and all that,” he said. “This is the day that reminds of us that with little bit of gratitude, we can rise above it. This is the greatest country in the world. What better way to celebrate that then to be here in the greatest state of the United States?”

Sununu said he enjoyed the day’s events. “This has been so much fun,” he said, and added, “Every day is a gift. Every day we all have challenges we have to go through. Every day you must stand up stay positive and bring everyone to the table. You guys have knocked it out of the park.”

The five days of entertainment concluded Monday night with fireworks on the Gorham Common.

