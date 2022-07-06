Fourth of July chairman Nathan Corrigan, Gorham Town Manger Denise Vallee and Gov. Chris Sununu are seen on the Gorham Common on Monday. The committee presented the Governor with a Thank You plaque for attending the Fourth of July events. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
The Gorham Middle/High School Marching Band takes part in the Gorham Independence Day Parade on Monday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Fourth of July chairman Nathan Corrigan, Gorham Town Manger Denise Vallee and Gov. Chris Sununu are seen on the Gorham Common on Monday. The committee presented the Governor with a Thank You plaque for attending the Fourth of July events. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Miss New Hampshire Sarah White, Miss New Hampshire Teen Corinne Kelly and Miss Berlin/Gorham Emily Vadeboncoeur lead the Gorham Fourth of July Kiddie’s Parade on Monday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Abbe Clark, Olivia Clark, Cora and Osterhaus Finlay from Southborough, Mass., dressed in fashions through the decades for the during the Gorham Fourth of July Kiddie’s Parade. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
CJ Santy rides in the hand-built trailer pulled by a restored John Deere tractor driven by his grandfather Roger Cloutier in the Gorham Independence Day Parade on Monday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
The color guard leads the Gorham Independence Day Parade on Monday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Fireworks lit up the sky at the common on the Fourth. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Steve Arsenault of Berlin marched as the statue of Liberty in the Gorham Fourth of July Kiddie’s parade. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
The Kiwanis float in the Gorham Independence Day Parade on Monday celebrated kindness and service. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Children ride in the Gorham Public Library float during the Gorham Independence Day Parade on Monday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Miss New Hampshire Teen Corinne Kelly and Miss New Hampshire Sarah White ride in the Gorham Independence Day Parade on Monday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Gov. Chris Sununu is seen at Gorham’s Independence Day Parade on Monday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
GORHAM — Gov. Chris Sununu celebrated Independence Day in Gorham as the town returned to a five-day celebration of the nation’s birthday after two years.
Events in 2020 were canceled and events in 2021 were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s full celebration went well with crowds attending events on and around the Gorham Common from June 30 through July 4, including a carnival, musical entertainment, games, a car show and three parades and fireworks.
Sununu spoke briefly at the Gorham Common after the main Independence Day parade.
Sununu said, “If there is any way to celebrate Independence Day, it is just like this. It is a wonderful day, the families are out, everyone is out.”
“It has been a tough couple of years and all the negativity and all that,” he said. “This is the day that reminds of us that with little bit of gratitude, we can rise above it. This is the greatest country in the world. What better way to celebrate that then to be here in the greatest state of the United States?”
Sununu said he enjoyed the day’s events. “This has been so much fun,” he said, and added, “Every day is a gift. Every day we all have challenges we have to go through. Every day you must stand up stay positive and bring everyone to the table. You guys have knocked it out of the park.”
The five days of entertainment concluded Monday night with fireworks on the Gorham Common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.