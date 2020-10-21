BERLIN — Orphise Marchesseault Grondin, 98, of Gorham was presented Monday night with a replica of the Boston Post Cane by Gorham select board chairman Mike Waddell in the Medallion Opera House.
Grondin, widow of Paul E. Grondin, who died in 2005 at age 87, lives independently in her own home. She has four children, two of whom live locally: Lise Grondin-Danault of Berlin and Suzanne French of Gorham. She has 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, some of whom were on hand for the presentation.
Other town officials on hand included selectmen Judy LeBlanc and Adam White, town manager Denise Vallee, and town clerk/tax collector Carol Porter.
The Boston Post Cane, a long-ago promotional item developed years ago by a newspaper of that name, is ceremonially given to a municipality’s oldest citizen in those towns that still maintain the tradition.
