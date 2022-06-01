GORHAM — This year's valedictorian and salutatorian from Gorham High School's 2022 graduating class have finished a journey that began for both when they were much younger, as the two have known each other since before the beginning of their grade school days.
The valedictorian for this year's class is Zoe Grondin, while the salutatorian is Alexander Mayerson.
The two seniors will graduate in a little over a week with their fellow classmates. This year's graduating class has 37 students who will be receiving diplomas.
In addition to earning the honor of being named the valedictorian, Grondin was accepted into the honors program at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., where she plan to study finance.
Grondin said she selected the school because of its strong background in business. It also didn't hurt that she received a $30,000 per year scholarship to attend the school. She noted that the school has a 99 percent job placement rate after graduation and will afford her the opportunity to get her master's degree within four years.
Her goal, she said, is to eventually become a chartered financial analyst. One of the reasons she likes that career path is the opportunity to travel, Grondin said she also loves numbers and their application to real world issues.
When asked where she might like to travel, France and Switzerland were at the top of her list.
Grondin is definitely prepared for those two locales as she has been very involved in French during her high school years, winning the New Hampshire Association of World Language Teachers Excellence in French award and the American Association of Teachers in French Excellence award as well.
During her time in high school, Grondin was president of the French Honor Society, treasurer of her class and as treaurer of the school's National Honor Society.
Grondin also served as vice-president of the school's student council. Grondin was a three-sport athlete, competing in cross-country, basketball and baseball.
Grondin said that sports has been an important part of the high school experience. She said that she and fellow senior Halery Desilets started a youth softball clinic to teach younger girls the game.
Grondin recently was recognized as first team All-State in Division IV softball. She previously was recognized as defensive player of the year in softball.
Now that her high school education is coming to an end, there are a number of things Grondin said she will miss about her time there.
"I am going to miss how personal my education was," Grondin said. "Everybody is so invested in your personal accomplishments. I don't know if that level of education exists anywhere else."
While Grondin has plans for a career in finance, she said her favorite class in high school was world literature.
"I have never been someone who looks forward to just sitting and reading books," she said, noting that the class was much more than just reading. "We spent a lot of time discussing important life questions. What is life about? What is right and wrong?"
As for her favorite or most inspirational teachers, Grondin cited language arts teacher Rob Hamel, who taught the world history class as an important mentor noting Hamel has been Grondin's cross-country coach since the seventh grade. She said Hamel is important in that he helped provide grounding to her life.
Another important teacher is Melyssa Donovan at Edward Fenn Elementary.
Grondin said she came into contact with Donovan through Donovan's work this past season assisting with the varsity softball and basketball programs. Grondin described Donovan as the "kindest, most supportive person," and said Donovan possesses a drive to support people, adding "she is incredible."
Grondin also touted Guidance Counselor Christine Lemoine as the glue that held Grondin and the entire senior class together. She said Lemoine kept students focused on getting where they needed to with their goals and was an important part of Grondin's high school experience.
As valedictorian, Grondin will give a speech at graduation, and she said she is prepared.
"I think I am ready to share anything I know at 17," Grondin said modestly, saying she isn't going in thinking she has all the answers to life's questions. She said mostly what she wants to be able to do is share what she has learned with her fellow classmates and hopefully provide a speech people will remember.
Salutatorian Alexander Mayerson
Mayerson literally has his eye to the heavens when it comes to what he is doing after high school. He said he is going to attend Tufts University in Medford, Mass., with the goal of someday being an astrophysicist.
Mayerson said last summer he was able to participate in St. Paul's School's Advance Studies Program in Concord, where he has the opportunity to experience a college-like atmosphere taught, in his case by four Ph.D. level astrophysicists. He said it was really an important step in finding out what he wants to do following high school.
He said he chose Tufts because it would allow him the opportunity to also do his graduate studies in the field with the goal of at least getting a masters degree and perhaps a Ph.D.
When asked why he wanted to pursue studies in astrophysics, Mayerson said the opportunity to study a field that gives you the ability to look out and understand one's place in the universe is exciting. He said in some respects the concepts keep one grounded in that it is humbling in a way to think of yourself as just one person floating on a rock in space.
Mayerson of course also loves science, noting that during his time at Gorham he took any science class he could take including chemistry, AP chemistry, physics and, of course, advanced mathematics classes like calculus.
"I like math, I especially like how Mr. (Nathan) Snyder taught it," he said. "Those are the classes I liked the most."
Mayerson said he also enjoyed history classes as they gave him an opportunity to understand current political issues, which are also of interest to him.
Mayerson said some of the teachers and staff who were instrumental during his high school experience are science Sarah Clemmitt, who he said he has a class with every year.
"She (Clemmitt) helped me explore my love for science," he said. "She helped to teach me important life skills I will take with me."
Mayerson said Clemmitt used a challenging method to teach science, requiring students to think through problems on their own as opposed to simply giving them the answers. He said he felt that her methods made him a better student.
Mayerson also recalled the late Wayne King as an important person in his life, who as the school's baseball coach instilled a love for the game in Mayerson. Mayerson also remembered the late Bernice "Bird" Bilodeau, who Mayerson said drove the bus for the ski team as it traveled around the state competing in events.
"She (Bilodeau) was our No. 1 supporter," he said. "She was our den mother, she was a huge fan and a kind face during our competitions."
Mayerson competed on the alpine skiing team all four years at Gorham, he also competed in varsity baseball and played on the soccer team during his freshman and sophomore years. Mayerson was also a member of the National Honor Society and served as the organization's secretary.
His freshman season, Mayerson was honored as the most improved skiier as well. He also received the 20/20 award in baseball meaning he stole 20 bases and scored 20 runs. He also picked up the top scholar award on the ski team.
When asked what he would miss most about his time at Gorham, Mayerson said he would miss the overall environment.
"It is a unique situation here in Gorham," he said. "We are much closer knit than a regular high school."
Mayerson said his family is "super proud" of his accomplishment of being named the salutatorian for the school. As he also has to give a speech, he said he has been working hard with Mr. Hamel to craft a strong speech for presentation at the school's graduation.
Graduation ceremonies for Gorham High School will be Friday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at the Mount Washington Auto Road.
