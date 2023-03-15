By Lisa D. Connell
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — Voters at annual Town Meeting on Tuesday approved a $900,000 bond to repair three roads, including the deteriorating Clay Brook Road, likely saving the latter from becoming a gravel road.
A two-thirds majority was needed for passage of Article 5, taken by ballot vote. In all, 90 people cast “yes” ballots compared to 19 who voted “no.”
Two adjacent roads — Evergreen Drive and Hemlock Road — also will be repaired with the bond’s passage.
Clay Brook Road, said Selectmen Chairman Michael Waddell who rose to speak on the article supported by the three selectmen and six out of two budget committee members, “was constructed to standards that no longer exist, for good reason.”
Senior Civil Engineer Eric Grenier, with North Conway-based HEB Engineers, described the project and updated town meeting attendees on the bidding process.
With the article’s approval by voters, a total of 3,700 linear feet of road will be repaired.
Grenier managed the bidding process. Six competitive bids were received following the early February request.
“We did see significant interest from local contractors,” Grenier said.
Whole box reconstruction of all three roads will take place, with a two-foot full-depth reconstruction, he said, describing some of the reclamation project.
The interest rate on the bond will be 4.35 percent, said Town Manager Denise Vallee. The bond will be for five years. The interest payments will total $120,398.10, with the first payment to be made in 2024 of $205,000. The impact on the tax rate for the bond will be 53 cents per $1,000 property valuation.
All other warrant articles were approved, including those involving veterans and elderly tax credits and exemptions. And, articles 2, 3, and 4, which asked voters to amend zoning ordinances. Further, all petitioned articles were approved. Warrant Article 11 — which asked voters if they would accept Imp Trail Road, a 925 linear-foot gravel roadway, in Imp Trail Heights — drew prolonged discussion. The Planning Board recommended approval of the article by a 5-1 vote, according to this year’s town warrant. Article 11 passed by 45-33 votes, with residents standing to be counted for accuracy.
The meeting had its moments, too. From a former Gorham police chief taking current Police Chief Adam Marsh to task, comparing the Gorham police department as it once was to how it is today to an older woman who said “child care was not the taxpayers’ responsibility” and made a motion to amend a warrant article seeking $10,000 for the Gorham Community Learning Center to $4,500.
That man, John LaPierre, who retired within the last two years from a 50-year career in law enforcement including his last 15 with the Coos County Sheriff Department–spoke with a voice that grew louder and his tone angrier. He questioned Marsh about the number of police employees, if the cruisers parked outside the police station at town hall were insured, and if any police officers physically walked the beat.
That woman, Sue Demers, who to her credit checks the financial ramifications of town decisions such as public library salaries in Article 15 – asked if grants could be sought and fundraisers held to make up the $5,500 difference.
Ultimately, Article 25 was approved, and $25,000 will be added to the Police Cruiser Capital Reserve Fund. As published in the warrant, the Board of Selectmen supported the article, 3-0, as did the Budget Committee, 8-0.
And, Article 44 was approved, which will be used in part, to boost salaries of child care workers, who now earn $11.50 per hour with no benefits. The Board of Selectmen supported its passage, as noted in the published warrant, 3-0. The Budget Committee's support was 5-3, also as printed. The impact on the tax rate with the article's approval is 3 cents per $1,000 property valuation.
For her years of service to the town of Gorham, Town Manager Denise Vallee was given a standing ovation, as was the next town manager.
"I want to recognize Denise Vallee for her 100,000 years of service, and I'd like your support for the new town manager," Waddell said of Peter Gagnon.
Vallee is retiring later this year and Gagnon, a social studies teacher and Planning Board vice chairman, will take over as town manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.