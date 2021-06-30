GORHAM —Gov. Chris Sununu had planned to march Saturday in Gorham's Fourth of July parade but the Berlin Sun has been told the governor has an illness in the family and has had to cancel.
The Salem Republican, serving his third two-year term, planned to march down Main Street (Routes 2 and 16) from Union Street in Gorham to the Common. Town Manager Denise Vallee reported the governor planned attendance at Monday’s select board meeting. But the town office was told Tuesday afternoon that the governor's mother is ill and he will not make both the Gorham and Lancaster parades as planned
Sununu is popular in Gorham and the county. He racked up 1,065 votes on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, while his Democratic opponent, then-state Sen. Dan Feltes of Concord, received only 565 votes. The Sununu tallied 11,409 votes in Coos County as a whole, with Feltes trailing with only 4,666 votes.
Vallee reported that nearly everyone who has either emailed her or talked with her has said they are pleased that a three-day Independence Day celebration is planned, ending with a 10 p.m. fireworks spectacular on Saturday night.
Some of the still-folded-up carnival rides could be seen on trucks parked outside town hall on Monday evening, ready to be assembled and then operated, starting on Thursday, July 1.
Last year’s Fourth of July festivities, which usually stretch out over five days, were cancelled because of COVID-19.
Vallee also read aloud a tally of what percentage of people who live in four communities in the Androscoggin Valley are vaccinated: Randolph, 60.9percent; Gorham, 55.2 percent, Berlin, 50 percent; and Shelburne, 47.3 percent.
Select board member Adam White requested that the signs posted on the doors at town hall be changed to indicate that masks are only required to be worn by those who are not fully vaccinated.
Libby Pool is almost certain to be open for swimmers before the upcoming three-day weekend. Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Stewart received an emergency NHDES permit so that its blocked outlet channel could be temporarily repaired at a cost of less than $3,000.
The state’s Main Street paving project is nearly completed, Vallee reported.
The select board agreed to change the way drivers will learn about two “no-parking” categories, as recommended by Public Works Director “Buddy” Holmes and Police Chief Adam Marsh.
Red-painted curbs will indicate that all parking is prohibited because of fire hydrants. Yellow-painted curbs will indicate that parking is prohibited because of crosswalks, but that brief stops can be made to either pick up or discharge passengers. The Main Street crosswalks will be “piano-painted,” Vallee explained, noting that the term refers to the white keys on a piano keyboard. The solid bright florescent paint used in some towns to highlight crosswalks is not recommended by paving contractor Pike Industries, she said, because they’re slippery when wet, making them hazardous for motorcyclists.
The select board agreed to support the “deny the abatement” recommendations on 11 Main Street properties made by its consulting assessor, George “Skip” Sansoucy, with whom it contracts to handle all applications filed by commercial property owners made at the state Board of Tax & Land Appeals. On some properties, Sansoucy also recommended that the appeal process for 2019 be consolidated into a single two-year application. Before its 6 p.m. public meeting, the board met in executive session with assessing clerk Michelle Lutz to go over the details of these cases but took no action.
Selectman White pointed out that the board had voted to adopt a moratorium on charging building permit fees on both commercial and residential properties and not just residential as discussed at their last board meeting.
He read a section of last year’s minutes confirming that that action, and the board confirmed that will keep the status quo in place, at least for now.
The board also passed over a draft flow-chart designed by Planning Board consultant Tara Bamford to help those property owners who are considering listing a short-term rental to understand whether or not that would be allowed its zoning ordinance and, if so, whether a permit is required needed.
The agenda for its next meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12, will include an in-person discussion with N.H. Trails Bureau Chief Supervisor Craig Rennie, who works within the Division of Parks and Recreation of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. Rennie, who previously worked for many years in the NHDES Wetlands Bureau and assumed his new post on May 21, describes himself as “an avid outdoor recreation enthusiast, both motorized and non-motorized.”
The select board will also review the short list of municipal roads on which ATVs are prohibited.
Chairman Mike Waddell pointed out that Jimtown Road is a state road from Route 2 (Lancaster Road) to the entrance of Moose Brook State Park. He explained that only the state can determine whether or not OHRVs can be driven on state roads and highways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.