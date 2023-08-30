GORHAM — The Gorham boys soccer team kicked off their season with an impressive performance on Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, securing a dominant 6-1 victory against Colebrook. The Huskies displayed a well-rounded offense, resulting in a resounding win. From the start, the Huskies demonstrated their offensive prowess, racking up goals in the first half from multiple players. Mike Cote, Brendan Saladino, Jack Saladino, and Isaac Langlois each found the back of the net, showcasing a diverse scoring ability within the team. The Huskies' offense was firing on all cylinders, keeping Colebrook's defense on its toes. Colebrook managed to find a response just before the close of the first half when Clayton Dowse capitalized on an opportunity to notch a goal, preventing the Huskies from entering halftime with a clean sheet. The second half of the match saw the Huskies maintain their offensive momentum. Isaac Langlois and Jack Saladino continued to shine, adding two more goals to the scoreboard. The Huskies' teamwork and cohesive playstyle were evident, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and maintain their dominance. Contributions from various players were crucial to the Huskies' success. Abe Backler provided a pivotal assist in the first half, showcasing the team's ability to work together for strategic plays. Notably, Brendan Saladino emerged as a key playmaker, contributing an impressive four assists throughout the game.
