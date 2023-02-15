Peter Gagnon, center, will be the town of Gorham's next town manager

Peter Gagnon (center), the next town manager of Gorham, is seen at a selectmen's meeting Monday with Michael Waddell (foreground), chairman of the board of selectmen, and Denise Vallee, current town manager, who will be retiring in April. Gagnon's appointment was made during the meeting. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

GORHAM — Selectmen have hired local educator Peter Gagnon to be Gorham's new town manager, taking over from Denise Valley, who will be retiring in May.

Gagnon is a Gorham resident who teaches social studies at Gorham High School and is vice chairman of the town’s planning board.

