Peter Gagnon (center), the next town manager of Gorham, is seen at a selectmen's meeting Monday with Michael Waddell (foreground), chairman of the board of selectmen, and Denise Vallee, current town manager, who will be retiring in April. Gagnon's appointment was made during the meeting. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
GORHAM — Selectmen have hired local educator Peter Gagnon to be Gorham's new town manager, taking over from Denise Valley, who will be retiring in May.
Gagnon is a Gorham resident who teaches social studies at Gorham High School and is vice chairman of the town’s planning board.
The announcement of Gagnon’s appointment to fill the town’s top administrative post came during the selectmen’s Monday night meeting. Introduced to the nearly 20 people gathered on the second floor of Gorham Town Hall, where the board meets, a round of applause broke out.
“Welcome,” said one resident.
Vallee is retiring from the job she has held since October 2019, part of her nearly 27-year career working for the town of Gorham in various roles.
Gagnon will continue his teaching position while ramping up the hours he works in the town office building. Gagnon will complete his teaching contract this year and begin work as the town manager in June.
Vallee changed her retirement date to May 31 instead of early April to work with Gagnon to ensure a smooth transition. He and Vallee will both work 20 hours per week in May.
The timetable will help town and school departments.
“He will fully assume the position of town manager on June 19, after his commitments to the Gorham Randolph Shelburne School District are fulfilled,” SAU 20 School Superintendent David Backer said in an email.
“We are excited for Pete as he takes on this challenge, and we look forward to working with him in his new role,” Backler said.
“Mr. Gagnon is a well-known and respected member of our community with two decades of experience working with the students and families of Gorham, Randolph and Shelburne,” the selectmen's statement reads.
It continues: “Mr. Gagnon came to Gorham in 2004 working as a teacher and professor at Gorham Middle High School and White Mountain Community College. In 2006, Mr. Gagnon and his family moved to and built a home in Gorham. As a community member, Mr Gagnon became involved in many local programs and boards. He served on the Gorham Community Learning Center Board as president for several years; he also serves on the Gorham Planning Board, as president of the Teachers Union (GRSTA) and is a member of the AVEC Committee that serves both Gorham and Berlin."
Gagnon’s experience includes project management in the legal and consulting fields before he came to Gorham. He worked for the state of Massachusetts and private sectors as a lawyer and consultant, per the press release. He graduated from UNH-Durham in 1986 with a degree in philosophy and several academic minors. Gagnon graduated from the Massachusetts School of Law in 1994 and became a licensed attorney in Massachusetts in 1995 and the federal courts in 1997. In 2004, he earned his master’s degree in education from Plymouth State University.
“The Board of Selectmen looks forward to working with Peter as he begins to work on several ongoing projects, implementing new projects and continuing to develop Gorham’s outdoor recreation plan and economy,” the board said.
The board did not mention the number of applicants for the town manager role or what Gagnon's salary will be.
