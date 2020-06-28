The Thursday Farmers Market in Gorham “just keeps growing” said Jeff Stewart, Gorham recreation director, noting this is its third season.
“Since the virus restriction, it has been a slow start,” he said last week, noting the market was closed for five weeks because of COVID-19.
“The first week we had eight vendors, we had 17 last week, and today I had 24 vendors signed up.”
Stewart said last year, the market averaged 20 to 22 vendors.
“This week, we have vendors from Shelburne, Lancaster, Conway and a couple from Maine. The crowds are growing every week too” Stewart said. “I am seeing a lot of new farms this year so far.”
Masks are recommended at the market but not mandatory according to state guidelines.
Meredith Verrill from Moriah Valley farm in Shelburne was selling lettuce, rhubarb stalks and basil among other offerings. She said she was excited to offer her products to “our local people.”
Michelle Shutty from Greenwood, Maine, offered her locally roasted brand of Greenwood Coffee which was, she said, “roasted this morning and is organic and fair trade.”
Shutty was also offering a free library of children’s books.
“I have a customer who brought me all these children’s books to give out to the children for free. My customer wants to remain anonymous. My customer believes reading is important. The covers are all sterilized and plastic wrapped so there is no danger of contamination,” Shutty said.
John and Lucy Carter from Middle Interval Farm in Bethel, Maine, were unloading their produce for sale.
“I like this market — it’s easy for us to get to and it is a local community.”
The farmers market is open every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. on the Gorham Common. For information about the market including selling, call Gorham Parks and Recreation Director John Stewart at (603) 466-2101.
