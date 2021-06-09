GORHAM — A new season of the Gorham Farmers’ market opens today on the Gorham Town Common. The market featuring many local vendors begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
“Last year we had phenomenal attendance. I think because it was an outdoor event and people could social distance,” said Gorham Recreation Director Jeff Stewart. “In the years before, most of the attendance was between the hours of 4 p.m. and 5, but now the people are on the common for the full hours we are open. We are doing more advertising and have added more A-frame signs located around town. We expect this year to be better than last,” he said.
“Any COVID protocols will be up to the individual vendors, whether they wear masks or wish their customers to do so,” Stewart said.
Vendors already scheduled to sell their wares and fare at the market include: Androscoggin Valley Food Co-Op, Big Scoop catering, CDF Grill, Craft’s Bakery, Earth and Fire pottery, Ebony’s Edibles, Grandview farm, Greenwood Bean, Joy’s Kitchen Loon’s Point Honey Bees, Lori Korzen, Lost Nation Maple, Lullaby Wishes, Mariann’s Homemade Goods, Marilinne Cooper, Middle Interval Farms, MiMi’s Thai Food, Moriah Valley Farm, Nonna’s Kitchen, PB Notions, & More, Plaid Rabbit CBD, Rock and Fortress Farm, Simple Wheys Farm, Stonefish Bakery, True North Naturals, White Mountain Forager and Uphill Farm.
This year, the market will feature live music on the second and fourth Thursdays. Performers already scheduled are: Brad Wilson, June 10; Aaron Seibert, June 24; Joy Paris, July 8; Randy Messineo, July 22; Birchwood Blaze, Aug. 12; Tim Dion, Aug. 26; Mike Galipeau, Sept. 9; and to finish the series Barry Hayes, Sept. 23.
