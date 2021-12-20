GORHAM — The Gorham Congregational Church has come up with an unusual way of distributing winter items such as socks, hats, mittens, blankets and scarves to the needy using the railings outside the church as a pick up and drop off point for donated items.
According to the Rev. William B. Jones, “We do two kinds of outreach here in-reach and outreach. In-reach would be Sunday morning worship for the spiritual part and outreach, where we provide service to the community, is the other part.”
Jones described the clothing drive as part of the church’s outreach programs. “This part is literally part of the outreach being outside and people can see it as they drive Main Street," he said. "With COVID, we started meeting out on the front steps and we started to think of ways to make us more visible on the steps. Before COVID, we would have church suppers, harvest sales and things like that.
Jones said while meeting out in front of the church, members would meet with people who would bring items to distribute to the needy, including blankets, food and knitted goods such as gloves and scarves.
“Last winter, we put things outside on the railings and hoped COVID would be over,” he said. “We are doing it again this winter.”
Gorham Congregational Church Outreach group member Martha Sappington said, “Last year, we hung things from the railings but that did not work well so we place each item wrapped individually in zip lock bags in the netted laundry bags.”
Jones explained how the items are delineated. “There are separate hooks for each item. One garden hook and laundry bag holds blankets, another mittens, another hats.”
Sappington said, “We accept donations too but ask that they be clean, new or gently used. If people donate items, please but them in a Ziplock bag and place them in the proper marked laundry bag.”
Sappington said the items will be out in front of the church through January.
“People can just pull over and take whatever items they need,” Jones said. “Instead of keeping the items in the church hall so that people must come inside, because of COVID this is a better way for people to take what they need.”
