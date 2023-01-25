The location of the Chlor-Alkali Superfund site adjacent to the Androscoggin River and the Sawmill Dam. In the photograph, you can see the chain link fence that surrounds the landfill, at left. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The location of the Chlor-Alkali Superfund site adjacent to the Androscoggin River and the Sawmill Dam. In the photograph, you can see the chain link fence that surrounds the landfill, at left. (COURTESY PHOTO)
A map showing the cleanup site of the former Burgess paper mill in Berlin. (COURTESY GRAPHIC)
BERLIN — Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products has agreed to cover the estimated $5.1 million cost of the cleanup and remediation work for the Chlor-Alkali Superfund site on the former Burgess mill property. The pulp and paper company will also reimburse the federal Environmental Protection Agency $7.6 million and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services $561,921 for costs the two agencies have incurred investigating and monitoring the site.
Georgia-Pacific last fall signed consent decrees with the EPA and NHDES, agreeing to cover the cost of the approved plan to remediate the cell house property as well as future monitoring and maintenance. But the consent decrees clearly state that Georgia-Pacific does not admit any liability for the contamination. Both settlement agreements have been approved by the U.S. District Court in Concord.
The former chemical plant, operated by Brown Company from the late 1890s through the mid-1960s, provided chlorine and sodium hydroxide for the manufacture of bleached pulp and paper. Mercury, dioxins, furans, polychlorinated biphenyls, and semi-volatile organic compounds have been found on the site.
The cost of the cleanup falls on Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products/Fort James, under a 2015 administrative settlement that identified the company as the successor to the former owners and operators of the mill.
The EPA has spent more than a dozen years on fieldwork, sampling and remedial investigations of the site. The site was added to the Superfund list in 2005. In the consent decree with Georgia-Pacific, the EPA said it has determined there is no current exposure to contaminants in the cell house landfill but states some contamination will be left in place permanently.
EPA Region 1 Press Officer Jo Anne Kittrell said Georgia-Pacific’s consultant is preparing remedial design documents and the parties should begin design work this spring. She said through the summer they would be investigating samples of soil and groundwater to finalize design documents.
In an email exchange, she said the agency is “very happy to be moving forward.”
The property sits on the east bank of the Androscoggin River just downstream of the Sawmill Dam. The last cell house was demolished in 1999 and the debris was consolidated in a landfill with an impermeable cap that was constructed on the site. A slurry wall was built on two sides of the property to create a groundwater barrier. An estimated 130 pounds of mercury have been removed from the Androscoggin River and small amounts of mercury have continued to appear in bedrock fractures along the river.
The record of decision calls for maintaining the containment system on the four-acre cell house property with regular monitoring and maintenance of the landfill cap, fence, and slurry wall. Georgia-Pacific must monitor groundwater and at least annually remove any mercury that has migrated to the riverbank.
The remedial plan also covers two adjacent sites that contained portions of the chemical plant or rail spurs for shipments to the plant. An estimated 13 cubic yards of isolated “hot spots” of contamination on the two parcels of property will be removed. Part of the property on the southern side is owned by North American Dismantling, making them a party to the federal consent decree.
The Berlin mill was purchased by James River in 1980 and was spun off in a separate organization, Crown Vantage in 1995. Within five years, Crown Vantage was in bankruptcy. By that time, James River had merged with Fort Howard and was then acquired by Georgia-Pacific. Based in Atlanta, Ga., Georgia-Pacific is one of the largest pulp and paper companies in the world, with over 30,000 employees at 150 locations.
Georgia-Pacific officials could not be reached for comment.
