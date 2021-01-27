ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY —The filing period for town elected positions ends at 5 p.m. Friday and a check with town clerks found a need for candidates to come forward. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no contested races in any of the towns and there were plenty of positions with no candidates.
“It’s harder and harder to fill these positions,” said Milan Town Clerk Cindy Woodward.
In Milan, Selectman Peter Nolet, Treasurer Dawn Miner, and School board member Andrew Mullins have all filed for re-election. But Woodward said there are four positions – one each on the planning board, zoning board, trustee of trust funds, and cemetery trustee that have attracted no candidates.
Gorham Town Clerk Carol Potter said no one so far had filed for the select board position currently held by Judy LeBlanc. Ben Mayerson and Angel Whitehorse have filed for the two Gorham seats on the GRS Regional School Board and Roger Goulet has filed for re-election to the Water & Sewer Commission. But Potter said there are many open positions that have no candidates.
In Randolph, Town Clerk Anne Kenison said only three or four people had signed up for a total of 11 available positions. One of those who did signed up was incumbent selectman John Turner, who is running for another term on the three person board. Kenison said many people don’t sign up to run but will agree to serve if appointed.
Shelburne Town Clerk Amy Kuzma said there were a few filings in her village but definitely not all the positions have candidates. No one has filed yet for the open position on the select board but she said incumbent Stan Judge is expected to sign up for another term.
Dummer Town Clerk Judy Marcou said four or five people had been in to sign up but like the other town clerks said there are positions that have attracted n candidates. She said incumbent selectman David Dubey has signed up to run for another term.
Residents have until Feb. 2 to petition select board for warrant articles for what would be the March 9 town meeting.
Gov. Sununu last week issued an emergency order giving towns the flexibility to postpone town meeting days, deliberative sessions and voting days upon the decision of local officials. Voting procedures may also be modified for safety purposes after consultation with town moderators, the attorney general’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services. Towns must still , however, meet a series of deadlines regarding items such as the submission of annual budgets and voter checklists as well as set dates for deliberative sessions and voting days depending on the style of Town Meeting followed by the town.
Sununu said communities can hold in-person town meetings but must provide a remote option.
