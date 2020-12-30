BERLIN — Superintendent of Schools Julie King told city councilors and state legislators that Berlin stands to lose $316,186 in state funding because many parents have not filled out free and reduced lunch applications.
King said that because of the pandemic the federal government has made school meals free to all students. That has eliminated the immediate need for parents to fill out applications. The district has tried to explain that the applications are still needed because many forms of state and federal aid to schools are based at least partly on the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches. But over 15 percent of qualified parents have not returned completed applications.
As a result, the district’s figures show the number of students on free and reduced lunch in Berlin went from 59 percent in fiscal 2021 to 41 percent in fiscal 2022.
King said the Department of Education has told districts they can continue to collect applications until the end of the school year. So, the district is working hard to get parents to fill out the applications through letters, emails, and texts.
“We know the need is there,” said King, reporting that this spring the school was serving remote meals to 600 students a day.
King and Mayor Paul Grenier said the issue is not limited to Berlin. Other school districts across the state are reporting the same problem. Grenier said he meets monthly with a group of mayors from across the state and all are concerned. Statewide, it is estimated the free and reduced numbers could mean a total loss of almost $21 million to school districts.
King said school districts have asked the state to give them a one year waiver and use the fiscal 2021 figures but have been told that would require state legislation to change the statute. Turning to the local legislators attending by Zoom, Grenier pointed to a chart prepared by King showing the school district is facing $1 million in revenue reductions and increased health and retirement costs before the budget process even gets underway.
“The city just can’t afford a $1 million hole,” he said.
Grenier said he expects legislation will be introduced to grant a waiver and asked the local representatives to support it. Reps. Larry Laflamme (D), Eamon Kelley (D) and Robert Theberge (R), all of Berlin, as well as state Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) pledged to do what they could.
Hennessey said the odds are good if all the school districts all work together. But she said she feels it unlikely the Legislature will have an answer before June when most cities, like Berlin, will be approving their fiscal budgets.
Grenier said he appreciates that the state’s predicament as well with the pandemic hurting some of its revenue sources.
“Nobody has an easy job when stuff like this happens,” he said. But he said the focus has to be on education.
“Kids need to be educated. Kids need to have a shot at the future,” Grenier concluded.
