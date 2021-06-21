GORHAM — The White Mountain Paper Company’s stabilization plan includes aggressive "right-sizing" — demolishing 40 percent of its buildings’ envelopes and removing 25 percent of what’s inside them.
Many of the major changes planned at the mill complex were reported to the Planning Board on Thursday night, June 17, by select board chair and planning board member Mike Waddell. He said he was speaking on behalf of both selectmen Judy LeBlanc and Adam White.
“We have been meeting, off and on, with the new owners of the paper mill, and we still haven’t come to a mutual agreement on property taxes, which doesn’t come as any great surprise,” Waddell said.
“We did a complete site tour recently, and we were impressed with the amount of work that’s they’ve done, particularly around the one remaining paper machine.”
That tissue machine was installed under a different ownership nearly a decade ago at a cost of $45 million.
Members of the select board have talked with the mill’s CEO Price Howard, who is one of several partners in Gorham Acquisitions LLC, an investment vehicle of the Behrens Investment Group of New York City.
The mill property, which was bought out of bankruptcy court just before New Year’s, includes land in both Gorham and Berlin.
“I’ve been very clear with the new owners that their plans will be subject to site plan review, and there are significant changes you’re going to see up there. Roughly two-thirds of everything that you know is about to be removed. And I feel very strongly that that entire process needs to be transparent and, by state law, they are held to the same standard as everyone else.
Howard clarified in a Friday phone call that only about 40 percent of the exterior of the mill buildings will be demolished, with the remaining 25 percent being removed from inside of the structures.
One building is being completely gutted, so that its envelope can be reused, Howard explained.
The demolition process results in usable items and materials that can be sold for their scrap value and the proceeds reinvested in the mill.
“We sold some motors we didn’t need, for example, and have already spent the money on improvements,” he said.
Waddell noted, “As this stuff comes down — and most of it that’s going to come down really has to come down; it’s a horror show. “Clearly, something needs to be done,” he said.
He recalled that in 2013 he toured the mill when it was being valued for property tax purposes, and eight years later it looks worse.
“There are going to be impacts on Cascade Flats and elsewhere in town,” Waddell said.
Because of the venerable mill’s location on the Androscoggin River, Howard said they are working closely with New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
The town’s code enforcement officer, John Scarinza, has already issued the mill a permit for minor demolition within its buildings.
Waddell assured planning board members that as the mill owners get close to starting to remove the exteriors of whole buildings, he would notify chairman Paul Robitaille.
“We’re hoping that the new owners in fact have a future here, and that this isn’t going to be a ‘tear-down and leave,’” Waddell said.
“I never thought I’d say this, but really Walmart at this point is worth fvie times what that mill is worth on the tax rolls, and when you look at the employment numbers, same thing.
“So, yes, we’d like to have a viable paper mill, and we’re willing to invest time and energy making sure it remains a viable paper mill and that the 50-acre site will be developed so other industries come in, bringing diversity to the Valley’s economic plan.”
Waddell reported on some of the challenges the new owners are trying to meet in addition to right-sizing: selectively retooling an archaic electrical system; catching up on maintenance work on the tissue machine that was neglected for the past six years; removing tools that are no longer used and are problematic under today’s OSHA rules; and deciding how to address parts of the mill, including subterranean work areas, that are now hazardous.
The mill owners will be required to secure state and federal demolition permits for the bulk of the planned work, and they are being asked to send the town copies, Waddell explained.
The planning board will be sent a copy of the mill owner’s demolition plan, recognizing that it likely will be revised over the next two-plus years.
At Waddell’s suggestion, the planning board voted unanimously to authorize its chairman to work with the board of selectmen on this ongoing process, which could call for hiring a consultant.
Howard reported that there are currently 70 team members on payroll. Interviews for an on-site operations manager are underway. Howard lives in Greenville, S.C., with his wife and children, although he lamented that they sometimes say he now lives in New Hampshire.
Medium-range plans for the next three to five years include installing two additional tissue machines, one at a time.
Plans also call for installing a rewinder, allowing the mill to fabricate 2- and 3-ply parent rolls. “This would give us a better platform for higher quality sales,” Howard said. Parent rolls can be made up to 84-inches in diameter and 103.5 inches tall.
After these steps are taken, a serious look will be taken to understand the pros and cons of installing a converting machine to allow the mill to produce rolls of toilet paper directly for the retail market.
