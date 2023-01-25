CONCORD — Hunter Ramsay, 29, formerly of Jefferson, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of firearms by a previously convicted person, United States Attorney Jane E. Young said in a Jan. 23 statement.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Ramsay was wanted on outstanding state warrants for probation violations in both New Hampshire and Vermont when he was observed by New Hampshire State Police driving a truck in Bethlehem on July 7, 2021. After Ramsay initially fled, his vehicle was disabled by the law enforcement’s employment of spike strips in Littleton. Ramsay was taken into custody, and a total of eight firearms and over 600 rounds of ammunition were recovered from him and from the vehicle following the later execution of a state search warrant. At the time, Ramsay was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law as a result of a prior felony conviction in Vermont state court. Ramsay has been detained since his arrest.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, 2023.
Investigating the matter were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the New Hampshire State Police, and the Littleton Police Department. The Coos County Attorney’s Office and New Hampshire Department of Corrections provided additional assistance. Assistant United States Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is the prosecutor.
