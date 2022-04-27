BERLIN — The former mayor of Fall River, Mass., is now serving time at the federal prison in Berlin.

Jasiel F. Correia II, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution on the East Milan Road last Friday according to the Bureau of Prison and news reports.

The 30-year-old Correia was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he was convicted on 11 counts of wire fraud, extortion and extortion conspiracy according to the Fall River Herald News.

A jury last year convicted him on 21 counts but 10 were later dropped by a judge on technicalities.

Correia is appealing his convictions.

He was originally ordered to report to prison on Dec. 3, 2021, but his report date was delayed seven times.

Correia was 23 years old when he was elected mayor in 2015, making him the youngest mayor in the city’s history.

He was arrested and voted out of office in four years later.

A city of 94,000, Fall River is famous as the home of Lizzie Bordon, who was acquitted in the axe murders of her father and step mother back in 1892.

