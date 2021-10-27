Editor's Note: Each of the candidates for the Berlin Board of Education was asked to provide a brief overview of their candidacy for the school board. These candidates are seeking one of three two-year school board positions. The names herein are listed in the order they were presented to The Berlin Sun by the Berlin City Clerk's office.
Jeanne Charest
My name is Jeanne Charest and I’m running for reelection for the 2-year term on the school board.
I’m a lifelong resident of Berlin, a taxpayer as many of you are. The expertise I bring to the board is that I was a pediatric nurse practitioner for some 45 years, those last years focusing a lot on school performance problems and the impact of schooling on future outcomes. I am also a CASA/GAL — Court Appointed Special Advocate for children finding themselves in the depths of abuse/neglect.
In both situations, I found and still am finding how education affects children's futures.
To build a strong community we need strong schools to prepare all students, be it at the professional level or the trade level, and to help the less able children to function within the community or a group facility.
The biggest legacy we can give our children is a solid education. Solid education is based on proven curriculums, dedicated teachers — which Berlin surely has — administrators who can balance teachers' needs and student needs and a school board there to assist.
To attract businesses and people to invest in our community they will look to what quality education we can give their children.
Eamon Kelley
I was born in Berlin and raised in nearby Randolph, which makes me a lifelong resident of the Androscoggin Valley. While studying at Gorham High School, I was a regular volunteer throughout the community. I graduated from Boston College in 2012 with a degree in physics and returned to Berlin to work at my family’s lumber business. Berlin has been a proud part of my family’s history, and I hope to continue building on that.
I believe that education is central to the American dream. Every child should have the same access to education no matter where they live or their socioeconomic background. That starts with a strong public education system. State-level education funding in New Hampshire is abysmal. In the 2019-20 school year, we ranked last in the nation for the share of education paid by the state. I believe that our local schools and our students have done a tremendous job with the resources they have been given, but we are operating in a broken system that needs to be fixed. The most recent state budget, which further cut state funding, will leave Berlin facing tough decisions in 2022. I hope that as a member of the school board, I can continue to provide steady leadership while advocating for changes at the state level that will benefit both our students and our taxpayers.
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Berlin High School, which my family still refers to as the “new high school.” It remains the newest building in the district. As a community, we must explore what the future of Berlin schools will look like. A new school could take 5 to 10 years to build, which is why it is vitally important that we be discussing whether that is the right option. Much has changed in education over the last half-century, and we should know if a new design would serve students better.
Berlin has a bright future and I want to be a part of it. I hope that you will give me your vote on Nov. 2 along with Jeanne Charest, Nathan Morin, and Ann Nolin.
Lori Korzen
My name is Lori Korzen and I am running for the Berlin School Board. Twenty years ago, my husband and I decided to raise our family here largely due to the school system, which was big enough to offer the services necessary to properly educate our children without the fear of them getting lost in the system. I have an associate of science degree and graduated with high honors. My work history includes being a senior social media analyst, cardiac care technician at Boston Floating Hospital, and office manager. I have served this community as an advanced emergency medical yechnician in both Berlin and Gorham and was the billing coordinator at the Gorham Fire Department.
I have served this community in many volunteer positions and opened a coffee house that served free meals to those in need. I volunteered at the Coos County Nursing Home on a weekly basis bringing my TDI-registered therapy dogs to visit with the residents. My husband and I were foster and adoptive parents and have raised kids from all backgrounds, races and religions. I believe that it is in this role where I have gained the most beneficial experience to complement my position on the Berlin School Board. I have parented both the honor student who excelled in the classroom as well as the student who made very poor choices. I have participated in 15 years worth of individualized education program (IEP) meetings where I developed the skills to advocate for children of all backgrounds. It was through these meetings where I was able to develop an ability to really listen to what others were saying and to understand that at the end of the day the interest of each individual child is what is at stake. I have had to learn how to stand my ground in order to fight for the needs of the child and will stand by you, the parent, to advocate for those needs.
As a member of the Berlin School Board, I can promise that I will make myself available to the teachers, parents and children that I represent. I will never lose sight of the fact that we need to make decisions based solely on what is best for the children of Berlin.
Please consider voting for me, Lori Korzen, as your School Board Representative.
Jesstina Murphy
I have found Berlin to be a wonderful place to live, work, and grow our family. After moving to the area in 2005, both my husband and I were able to attend White Mountains Community College.
Shortly after my graduation in 2010, I became a registered nurse. I am still a member of the WMCC nursing program’s academic advisory committee and meet with current nursing students for community clinical. I have filled in as the high school nurse when the regular school nurse was out for medical reasons.
I have held full-time positions at Northern Human Services, Northern Correctional Facility and Granite State Independent Living. I was approached by the Family Resource Center in 2019, and have been there full-time since. I am available for all programs at the Family Resource Center, serve on the safety committee, and develop training when needed. My primary position there is working in the Healthy Families America Program.
My role is to give families education and support during pregnancy, postpartum and those first challenging years. Our program is focused on supporting, encouraging and helping families develop stability, consistency, nurturing and resilience, through home visiting.
Since having our third child, my husband and I have opened our home to two more children from the community that needed the support of a stable home. Our five children have/are attending Berlin Public Schools, all of them at different academic levels, and have benefited greatly from the support that the wonderful staff at Berlin Public Schools have given them. I believe that our school system is grossly underfunded and the staff and administration are doing an amazing job with what they have.
I grew up in Northern New Hampshire. Shortly after starting school, it was determined that I would benefit from an IEP (individualized educational plan) due to an auditory processing disorder, which made learning more difficult. I had interventions from that time on. I attended my IEP meetings and advocated for myself, with help from individuals that were supporting me. Without those individuals' support, I would not have had the self-esteem and drive that has served me well into my adulthood. I also grew up with an addict/alcoholic Father, who passed away from his addictions when I was 11. My life has led me to this opportunity to advocate for all students and staff in the Berlin Public School System.
Ann Nolin
My name is Ann Nolin. I am a native and lifelong resident of Berlin. I graduated from Berlin High School, received a bachelor of arts from the University of New Hampshrie and acquired an elementary education certification from Plymouth University.
My career expanded over 40 years for the Berlin School District. I worked as a Title 1 para, long-term substitute teacher, classroom teacher in grades 1, 2 and 3. I went on to be a reading teacher/supervisor in grades 3, 4 and 5. My last assignment was as a Title 1 Project Manager. I dedicated most of my life to the children and families of this community. My chosen profession allowed me to influence the development of our youth. Educating and nurturing children was my passion.
I retired in 2016. Upon retirement, I was missing my connection with the school community. I volunteered for a short time. After some consideration, I decided to run for the school board. At this time, I serve as chair of the board. We have been working very hard to provide the very best education possible under very difficult circumstances. Education at this time is anything but normal. We have had to make some difficult decisions in the past two years. All stakeholders have had to listen, cooperate, compromise and respect each other's feelings and concerns, while placing the children as the number one priority.
I am seeking another two-year term on the school board. I want to continue the work that we have started. We strive to maintain what is working, make changes when necessary and move forward. Children are our future.
I would appreciate your support in November.
Please get out and vote.
