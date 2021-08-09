SARGENT'S PURCHASE — New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a rescue call Wednesday of a Texas man who spent the night on Mount Washington “in a spot where he was not able to hike up or down, due to darkness and ill-preparedness of not having a headlamp the night before.”
Fish and Game is recommending he be billed for his rescue.
Sgt. Glen Lucas of Fish and Game said Thursday that Jimmy Doug Simpson, 66, of Whitney, Texas, was attempting to summit Mount Washington on Tuesday via a Presidential traverse.
“Simpson started his hike at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the 2-mile mark of the Auto Road and planned to follow the Appalachian Trail southbound, over the Presidential Mountains and be picked up at the summit of Mount Washington,” Lucas said.
“As Simpson reached the first junction, he made a wrong turn and went further into the Great Gulf Wilderness instead of following the AT up Osgood Trail to the summit of Mount Madison,” Lucas said.
Lucas said Simpson was trying to navigate his way to the summit of Mount Washington using only a cellphone app and “did not possess a map or compass.
“It was reported to conservation officers that Simpson followed his cellphone app to a location off the trail where he became stranded and could not hike up or down. This location was determined to be near Mount Clay,” Lucas said.
Lucas also said Simpson did not have any sort of light source.
“Darkness overcame him and a call for assistance was subsequently made by his partner. A conservation officer was contacted at approximately 9:17 p.m. for the incident,” he said.
A decision was made to have Simpson stay the night and hike up to the summit in the morning.
But at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, conservation officers were asked to respond to Mount Washington for a hiker who was not able to hike up or down in the area of Mount Clay and had activated an emergency personal locator beacon.
It was confirmed that this call was in fact Simpson, in the same location from the night before.
Personnel from New Hampshire State Parks assisted in the search for Simpson. A park guide searched Gulfside Trail and Clay Loop Trail. When Simpson was not located on these trails, the guide helped conservation officers to locate the lost hiker at updated coordinates.
Simpson was determined to be over a tenth of a mile off-trail, Lucas said. “However, it was determined that Simpson could not be hiked up the headwall towards rescuers. The conservation officer scaled down the headwall to a safer location in an attempt to hike up to Simpson and assist him back down to the Great Gulf Trail.”
Meanwhile, volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to respond with ropes and harnesses.
However, Lucas said Simpson was subsequently assisted by the conservation office, back to Great Gulf Trail and to the summit, arriving at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
“Because of his lack of essential items and poor choices throughout the entirety of Simpson’s hike, it has been recommended that he be billed for the expenses associated with the rescue,” Lucas said.
