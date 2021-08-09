REGIONAL — A hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition was assisted down the Valley Way Trail on Mount Madison Saturday night.
N.H. Fish and Game reported Brandon Mains, 36, of Rochester became nauseous and fainted several times while descending the trail. Just over half a mile from the Appalachia trailhead parking lot, he collapsed at about 8 p.m. and could not continue. Fearing something worse than simple exhaustion, his hiking companions called 911 for help.
A volunteer with Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue was the first rescuer on scene and provided a medical assessment and provided Mains with food and a drink high in sugar content. A good Samaritan hiker, Dan Morris of Pembroke, who came upon the scene, stayed and helped as well.
By the time the first Fish and Game conservation officer arrived on the scene, Mains had recovered enough to attempt to walk out under his own power. Although it initially appeared that he would have to be carried out by a rescue team, Mains insisted on trying to hike out. While unsteady on his feet and extremely lethargic, Mains was able to slowly continue down the trail, with Morris and the rescuers providing support on either side of him while also carrying his pack. He made it down to the parking lot at 10:30 p.m. without further incident.
Mains is not a first-time hiker and had previously completed several of the 4,000 footers. According to him and his hiking partner, this was the first time he has suffered from this unknown medical condition. He declined medical treatment and was driven from the scene by his hiking companion.
Two people were injured in an ATV crash early Wednesday evening on the Head Pond Connector Trail in Milan. Attempting to navigate a right turn on his ATV, Ross Hoffman, 24, of Danbury, Conn, traveled to the outside corner and the ATV went into a ditch. Following Hoffman on a separate ATV, Julia Valentino, 23, of Pawling, N.Y., failed to make the corner as well and rolled her ATV over. She was thrown from the machine. Both Hoffman and Valentino were injured.
Berlin EMS, Police and Fire Departments responded to a 911 call along with N.H. Fish and Game and were able to drive right to the scene. Hoffman and Valentino were assessed at the scene and neither were transported to the hospital.
Fish and Game determined both were traveling at an unreasonable speed and issued a summons for speeding. The agency reminded OHRV operators to always ride at speeds that allow them to maintain control of their machine at all times.
