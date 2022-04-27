In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Douglass Aikens, 50, of 133 Strafford St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving without giving proof and sentenced to 10 days in the House of Corrections, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930.
• Diane Poulin, 68, of 16 Haven Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of two counts of willful concealment/shoplifting. She was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Corrections, deferred until 2024 on good behavior. At the end of the deferred period, the sentence will be suspended for a two-year period if it has not been imposed. Poulin was ordered to make restitution of $11.38 to Walmart and to undertake counseling to address shoplifting tendencies. A second sentence of 12 months in the House of Corrections was suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
• Daniel Dion, 59 of 36 Castle Drive, Milan/Dummer, was found guilty of contempt and sentenced to 120 days in the House of Corrections, deferred on good behavior to 2024.
• Justin Morton, 39, of 49 Guilmette St., Berlin, was found guilty of violation of a protective order and sentenced to 10 days in the House of Corrections, suspended on good behavior to 2023. He was also given a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended for one year on condition of good behavior.
• Mackenzie Aria Jury, 24, of 16 Amory St., Nashua, was found guilty of reckless operation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and her license was revoked for 60 days.
• David W. Rosati, 23, of 4 Mascot St., Gorham, was found guilty of driving after revocation or suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. He was also found guilty of criminal mischief and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for one year on condition of good behavior. He was also ordered to make restitution of $566.
• Tyler Burrier, 26, 325 Gorham Hill Road, Gorham, was found guilty of DUI. His license was revoked for nine months and he was referred to the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Upon completion of the program, he may petition the court for earlier restatement of his license. Burrier was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Clarisa Haas, 24, of 22 Jordan Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of allowing an improper person to operate her motor vehicle. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124, which was satisfied by pretrial credit of one day at the Rockingham County Jail.
• Derek M. Lefebvre, 30, of 100 High St., Berlin, was found guilty of violation of a protective order, and sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction. He was also found guilty of two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and given 30-day sentences, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years. Lefebvre was found guilty of failing to obey inspection requirements and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $74, suspended on good behavior for two years.
• David Shotts, 39, of 168 E. Mason St., Berlin, was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Shane Irvin, 46, of 141 Bridge St., Berlin, was found guilty of resisting arrest and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, which was satisfied by five days of pretrial confinement credit.
•Adam Thornton, 28, of P.O. Box 173, Troy, was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.