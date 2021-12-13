In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, the following cases were heard:
• Jonathan Bear, 20, of 93 State St., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol beverages. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Dale Huntoon, 39, of 369 Main St., Gorham, was found guilty of reckless driving and driving after suspension/revocation. On the reckless driving charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license was revoked for 60 days. On the operating after revocation charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended for one year on good behavior.
• Christopher Chasse, 46, of 31 Pleasant St., Colebrook, was found guilty of disorderly conduct (noise). He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 with $155 suspended for six months conditional upon good behavior. A second disorderly conduct (noise) charge was nol prossed.
• Zachary Hillard, 17, of 20 Houle St., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Anthony Shea, 26, of 50 Shelby St., Berlin, was found guilty of theft by deception. He was ordered to make restitution of $430.76 to Mountain Tire Corporation within six months. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for one year on good behavior.
