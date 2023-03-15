There were few contested races in Androscoggin Valley towns voting at the polls on Tuesday.
In Shelburne, Ronald Baillargeon handily won re-election to the board of selectmen in the only contested race.
Baillargeon received 85 votes. Also on the ballot were Eric Murphy, who got nine votes, and David Young, who got 11.
In other Shelburne voting, the following people were elected: Timothy Buxton, school board; Francis Chamberlin, budget committee; David Landry, cemetery trustee; Melanie Devoid, library trustee; Jessica Galligan, library trustee; Deborah Brown, trustee of trust funds; Joselyn Labonville and Kenneth Simonoko, Memorial Forest Committee.
No one filed to run for a two-year seat on the Memorial Forest Committee; five people each received one write-in vote: Ray Danforth, John Carpenter, Kevin Daniels, Gordon Young and Elaine Wood.
Voters also passed two zoning amendments. The first adds sections for the title of the ordinance, when it shall be applied and how definitions will be applied in the ordinance. The second changes the definition of development to remove the word “landfill” from the definition.
Errol elections
In Errol, Kim Thompson was elected to a three year term as selectman, receiving 72 votes; Irving Chip Joseph received 36 votes.
Also elected were: Jacqueline Rousseau, treasurer; Clifford Lane, trustee of the trust funds; Sharon Lane and Louise Bergeron, library trustees; Jamie Woodward and Robert Lord, cemetery commissioners; Clifford Lane, trustee of trust funds and planning board; and Richard Nadig and Mark Johnson, planning board; and Keith Kidder and David Labrecque, zoning board.
Crystal Labrecque was elected to the school board.
Dummer elections
In Dummer, Richard Ouellette was elected selectman with 32 votes, beating Janet Nickerson, who received 20 votes. Also elected were Ruth Campbell, library trustee, a three-year term; and Ken Lowry, planning board, a three-year term.
Milan elections
There were no contested races in the Milan elections.
The highest vote getter as Nathan Corrigan, running unopposed for a three-year seat on the school board. He received 67 votes.
Also elected were: Kenneth Lee Dube and Peter Nolet, selectmen; Dawn Miner, treasurer; John Beaudoin and Tim Eastman, planning board; Ann Marie Chaisson and Jonathan Mullins, zoning board; Pauline Plourde, trustee of trust funds; Sherry Morin, trustee of trust funds; Bryan Mason, road agent; and Paul Fortier, town auditor.
No one ran for the three-year seat as cemetery trustee; Paul Fortier, Lee Dube, Sean Kelly and Ray Bergeron each received one write-in vote for that position.
Randolph elections
Randolph voters passed by wide margins three zoning ordinances on the ballot at the polls on Tuesday.
Amendment 1, passed 73-16, adds language to clarify that any use not specifically listed in the zoning ordinance is prohibited.
Amendment 2, passed 68-18, moves “church, parish house or other religious use” from the list of uses that require a special exception from the board of adjustment to the list of uses that are allowed by right. This was done in order to comply with a new state law.
Amendment 3, passed 76-13, adds a definition for “kennel” to mean keeping more than five dogs or eight other small domestic companion animals over 6 months of age, and adds special exception criteria about noise, waste management and food storage at kennels.
There were no contested races in the Randolph elections; 95 people voted.
Elected were: Timothy Buxton, school baord; Michele Cormier, selectman; Beverly Jadis, trustee of trust funds; William Arnold, cemetery trustee; Robert Harris, board of adjustment; Annie Colella, library trustee; and Robert F. Ross Jr., planning board; all three-year terms; Cecile “Sas” Mather, auditor, a two-year term; Catherine Zirpolo, treasurer; and Lucie Demers, supervisor of the checklist; for one-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.