ERROL — Thirty-five warrant articles await residents’ review at annual Town Meeting, including articles which ask for the town tax collector and for the town treasurer to be appointed rather than elected positions.

Residents registered to vote will do so on Tuesday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Errol Town Hall, 33 Main St. This is the first session of Errol’s town meeting.

