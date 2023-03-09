ERROL — Thirty-five warrant articles await residents’ review at annual Town Meeting, including articles which ask for the town tax collector and for the town treasurer to be appointed rather than elected positions.
Residents registered to vote will do so on Tuesday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Errol Town Hall, 33 Main St. This is the first session of Errol’s town meeting.
Seeking elected office are: Irving Chip Joseph for a three-year term as selectman; Jacqueline Rousseau for treasurer, also for a three-year term; Clifford Lane, trustee of the trust funds, three-year term; Library Trustee for three years, Sharon Lane; Jamie Woodward, cemetery commissioner for three years; Clifford Lane, planning board for three years; and Richard Nadig, planning board for two years.
Offices with no candidates on the ballot are: Town Clerk for one year; Tax Collector for two years; Library Trustee for two years; Planning Board for two years; and Zoning Board, for a three year-term.
Discussion of warrant articles takes place during the annual meeting’s second session on Saturday, March 18, starting at 10 a.m. in town hall. All of the articles on the warrant are recommended to pass by the Board of Selectmen.
Article 31 asks of residents if the Board of Selectmen should be authorized to appoint a Town Treasurer, thus removing the decision from voters. Article 32 makes the same request of the town but for the Town Tax Collector. Both articles require a majority vote to pass.
Appropriating money to run town government and services are addressed in Articles 1 through 4: $401,274 for general government; $71,744 for public safety; $23,577 for highways, streets and bridges; and $152,166 for miscellaneous departments such as the transfer station, welfare, parks and recreation, miscellaneous and debt service.
For the support of health services including Tri-County CAP, Errol Community Pantry, North Country Home Health Hospice and CASA, Article 6 seeks a $6,291 appropriation.
Article 9 asks voters to earmark $20,000 to be donated to the Errol Rescue Squad.
Articles 10 and 11 focus on town forest concerns. Raising and appropriating $127,000 for the Forest Commission with the money to come from the Town Forest Maintenance Fund is the subject of Article 10, with no taxes to be raised from the article. Creating the Errol Town Forest Surplus Expendable Trust Fund as stated in Article 11 would, if approved, set aside $55,000 as a balance fund transfer to the new fund from the Town Forest Maintenance Fund. The selectmen would be the agents who would approve expenditures from the new fund.
Purchasing a new fire truck is another article for debate this year. Article 13 asks voters to allow the selectmen to enter in a 5-year lease agreement of $120,000 with $31,186 being the sum for the first-year payment on the lease. In a related move, Article 14 calls for using $120,000 from the unassigned fund balance on hand as of Dec. 31, 2022, to buy a fire truck. However, if Article 13 is approved at town meeting, Article 14 is void.
