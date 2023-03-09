RANDOLPH — Durand Road reconstruction and its costs will be a major discussion topic for Randolph residents at the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 14.
In all, 27 articles are on the warrant with discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Randolph Town Hall, 130 Durand Road.
Voting of local officials will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at town hall, also on March 14.
Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot include Michele Cormier, for a three-year term as selectman and Catherine A. Zirpolo, for a one-year term as treasurer. Beverly Jadis is running for Trustee of Trust Fund, a three-year elected role.
William Arnold is running for a three-year term as Cemetery Trustee and Robert Harris seeks a three-year term on the town’s Board of Adjustment.
Cecile “Sas” Mather is a candidate for a two-year term as auditor, with one seat open in that role. Annie Colella is running for the one available seat as Library Trustee, for a three-year term.
Lucie A. Demers seeks election to the one available seat as Supervisor of Checklist, a one-year term. Robert F. Ross Jr. is running for the one available seat on the Planning Board, a three-year term.
All of the above races call for voters to choose one candidate.
As stated on the warrant, Articles 6 and 7 outline the requests for Durand Road repair. Both require three-fifths’ majority vote for passage. Article 6 seeks $4.8 million for road reconstruction plus the issuance of that sum in bonds. Article 7 seeks $1.9 million for road reconstruction also with that amount issued in bonds.
Meanwhile, Article 4 asks voters to consider amending a town zoning ordinance (or land use ordinance) as proposed by the town’s Planning Board. Per the warrant: “Amendment No. 3 would amend Article III by adding a Definition for “kennel,” a use currently allowed with a Special Exception from the Board of Adjustment, to mean keeping more than 5 dogs or 8 other small domestic companion animals over six months in age for any purpose. Would also amend Article IV by adding some special exception criteria specific to kennels regarding noise, waste management and food storage.”
Setting money aside for municipal needs and infrastructure care are a focus in Articles 16, 17 and 18. The town’s Board of Selectmen recommend passage of the three, individual articles, per the warrant. Raising and adding $20,000 to the Highway Heavy Vehicle Capital Reserve Fund is the focus of Article 16 while appropriating $65,000 toward the Roads & Bridges Expendable Trust noted in Article 17. Adding $10,000 to the Expendable Trust for Town Buildings is Article 18’s request before voters at the March 14 annual meeting.
Money to run town government and services are the subject of other warrant articles.
Article 8 asks voters to appropriate $62,350 for executive expenses; Article 9 seeks $113,700 for general government operations; Article 10’s request is $92,572 for public safety operations; Article 11 asks voters to earmark $148,750 for highways and street operations; and Article 11 centers on a $31,500 appropriation for sanitation operations.
For health and welfare operations, Article 13 seeks $3,500; the appropriation requested for culture and recreation programs is $51,880; and for conservation operations, $1,760 is sought.
