LANCASTER — The state Attorney General’s office has made no decision yet on whether it will retry former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn on domestic violence and simple assault charges after the state Supreme Court last month overturned the two convictions. The Supreme Court let stand two other convictions for criminal mischief.
“At this point, we are reviewing the Supreme Court’s opinion and evaluating our next steps. We will make a decision on retrial in due course,” said Michael S. Garrity, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Attorney General’s office.
There is disagreement over whether Woodburn still faces 30 days in the Coos County House of Corrections on the criminal mischief charges. Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein had sentenced Woodburn to serve 30 days in the House of Correction on the domestic violence/simple assault charges and 30 days on the misdemeanor criminal mischief charges Both sentences were stayed when Woodburn appealed the convictions to the higher court.
Garrity said Woodburn still faces 30 days on the criminal mischief charges, noting those charges were affirmed by the Supreme Court.
“There is no current date for him to report,” Garrity said.
But in an editorial in the Union Leader, Attorney Theodore Lothstein of the criminal defense firm of Lothstein Guerriero of Concord disagreed with the Attorney-General’s office on the remaining 30-day sentence.
“ When the most serious convictions are reversed on appeal, the state either has to retry those charges, or Woodburn will have the right to a new sentencing hearing,” Lothstein said.
Asked about Lothstein’s opinion, Garrity disagreed.
“The 30-day sentence on the charges the court affirmed remains,” he responded.
In the meantime, Woodburn has hired attorney Mark Sisti, one of the state’s most prominent criminal defense attorneys, to take over his case. Sisti replaces attorney Donna Brown of Manchester, who represented Woodburn in his Superior Court trial.
Sisti filed a motion for a complete copy of Woodburn’s file including numerous sealed orders and protective orders. Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher agreed to the motion provided Sisti abides by the requirements of the protective orders. Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein approved the motion.
Woodburn was arrested in August 2018 on nine misdemeanor counts against his then-fiancé Emily Jacobs. After a three-day trial in Coos County Superior Court, the jury found Woodburn guilty of one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief. He was found not guilty of the remaining five counts.
The domestic violence and simple assault convictions stemmed from an incident in which Jacobs was driving the pair home from a 2017 Christmas party when the two started arguing. Woodburn testified he asked to be let out of the car. The pair struggled over possession of Woodburn’s cellphone and he admitted that he bit Jacob’s hand to get his cellphone so he could call a friend to pick him up.
Represented himself before the Supreme Court last October, Woodburn argued Bornstein erred when he refused the defense’s request to instruct the jury on self-defense.
In a 3-0 decision the court sided with Woodburn, ruling that because the record contained “’some evidence’ supporting a rational finding that the defendant acted in self-defense, the trial court’s refusal to instruct the jury on that theory of defense was unreasonable.”
The court did not overturn the two criminal mischief charges finding Woodburn guilty of kicking a dryer door off as well as kicking in the door to Jacob’s home. The court wrote that while Woodburn’s written brief asked that all four misdemeanor convictions be overturned, he only addressed the domestic violence and simple assault charges in court.
Woodburn called the Supreme Court decision a vindication and said “in the end, all they were left with were two property convictions relating to a dryer and a door.”
Amanda Grady Sexton, director of the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, was critical of the Supreme Court’s ruling. “It’s disappointing that these convictions were overturned by the Supreme Court on a legal technicality,” she said.
The charges ended Woodburn’s political career and he lost his bid for a fourth term as state senator. But he said he has forged a new life and is happy.
“While this process was difficult, what I could never imagine is the how being evicted from my old life would bring such a wonderful new life,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.