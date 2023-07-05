BERLIN — Republican Presidential hopeful Will Hurd made securing the country’s northern border a focus of his campaign swing through northern New Hampshire last week. Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino took Hurd on a tour of the northern border in Pittsburg, which has the state’s only international border crossing.

A former undercover C.I.A. officer and a cybersecurity expert, Hurd said while attention is focused on the issues facing the country’s southern border, the northern border also has mounting problems. He said the northern border’s Swanton sector, which includes the crossings in New Hampshire and Vermont as well as parts of New York, experienced over an 800 percent increase in illegal crossings over the previous fiscal year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.