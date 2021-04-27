Couple Indicted in Beheading Murder

By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org
Armando and Britany Barron, the Jaffrey husband and wife arrested in connection with the killing of Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, have been indicted for their alleged roles in the torture, murder and decapitation of the man who was romantically linked to Britany Barron.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office announced Tuesday that grand juries in Cheshire County and Coos County have handed up indictments against Armando Barron, 30, and Britany Barron, 31.
Armando Barron is facing charges of capital murder, first-degree murder, two counts of criminal solicitation of murder, kidnapping, two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
He’s also indicted for his alleged abuse of Britany Barron, domestic violence, reckless conduct; and two counts of second-degree assault.
In addition, two complaints were filed by the Office of the Attorney General charging Armando Barron for the misdemeanor offenses of domestic violence for knowingly causing unprivileged physical contact against a family member, by striking her in the head while inside their residence, and later while inside a motor vehicle.
Britany Barron was indicted on three felony counts of falsifying physical evidence, and a misdemeanor count of abusing a corpse.
The charges allege she knowingly separated Jonathan Amerault’s head from his body; knowingly wrapped his body in a tarp and dragged it into a remote area, and knowingly cleaned part of his Subaru Impreza.
In addition, two complaints were filed by the Office of the Attorney General charging Britany Barron for the misdemeanor offenses of abuse of a corpse for knowingly removing, concealing or destroying a corpse, for removing Jonathan Amerault’s head from his body and for concealing his body by wrapping it in a tarp and dragging it into a remote area.
On Sept. 19, 2020, Armando Barron reportedly found text messages between Britany Barron and Amerault before he beat her, choked her and put a loaded gun in her mouth, according to court records.
Armando Barron then used her cell phone to lure Amerault to a state park in Rindge where the murder took place, then allegedly beat and tortured Amerault, and tried and failed to get his wife to kill him, according to court records.
During the incident at the state park, Armando Barron shot Amerault three times, police said. The Barrons then went to their Jaffrey home and packed camping supplies before they drove up to a remote camping site in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County.
Armando Barron drove his truck while Britany Barron drove Amerault’s car, according to police.
At the campsite, Armando ordered Britany Barron to saw Amerault’s head from his body, destroy cell phones, and burn Amerault’s identifications, according to court records. She also buried his head and body in separate locations and hid the car under a tarp, according to court records.
Both Barrons are being held without bail.
Armando Barron will be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court while Brittany Barron will be arraigned in Coos County Superior Court at some future date.
The state is expected to present a plea offer for Britany Barron in the coming months.
